Nebraska vs. Illinois Fighting Illini football officials, referee, umpire, judges

The Illinois Fighting Illini football team made the trip to Lincoln, Nebraska, to face the Huskers in a Big Ten Conference game on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Illinois, ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois beat Minnesota 26-14 on Oct. 15.
Nebraska enters the matchup 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 15, Purdue defeated Nebraska 43-37.
Entering Saturday, Nebraska leads the all-time series 13-5-1 vs. Illinois.
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska football officials
The officials for the Nebraska vs. Illinois Fighting Illini football game on Saturday, Oct. 29 are:
- Referee: Greg Blum
- Umpire: Robert Colosimo
- Linesman: Daniel Richard
- Line judge: Vincent Winters
- Back judge: Michael Elliott
- Field judge: Gary Powers
- Side judge: LaShell Nelson
- Center judge: Mike Stumberg
Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Mickey Joseph is the Nebraska Huskers football interim head coach.
