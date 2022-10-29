Nebraska vs. Illinois Fighting Illini football officials, referee, umpire, judges

The Illinois Fighting Illini football team made the trip to Lincoln, Nebraska, to face the Huskers in a Big Ten Conference game on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Illinois, ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois beat Minnesota 26-14 on Oct. 15.

Nebraska enters the matchup 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 15, Purdue defeated Nebraska 43-37.

Entering Saturday, Nebraska leads the all-time series 13-5-1 vs. Illinois.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska football officials

The officials for the Nebraska vs. Illinois Fighting Illini football game on Saturday, Oct. 29 are:

Referee: Greg Blum

Umpire: Robert Colosimo

Linesman: Daniel Richard

Line judge: Vincent Winters

Back judge: Michael Elliott

Field judge: Gary Powers

Side judge: LaShell Nelson

Center judge: Mike Stumberg

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Mickey Joseph is the Nebraska Huskers football interim head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.