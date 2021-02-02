No. 12 Illini top Indiana in overtime

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers (9-8, 4-6), who have dropped two straight. Race Thompson added 18 points and eight rebounds as he helped stake Indiana to a 64-58 lead with five minutes to go.

It didn’t last. Frazier tied the score with back-to-back 3-pointers and gave Illinois a 68-66 lead by making four free throws. Indiana tied it on Armaan Franklin’s layup with 30.5 seconds left in regulation.

One free throw from Frazier in overtime was all Illinois’ defense needed.

“We had some reluctant shooters at times, we had a couple of charges,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “Free throws continue to be a bugaboo, 23 of 34 for our team. We’ve got to do better than that.”

Big picture

Illinois: There’s no doubt this is a talented team. But playing only four times in a 20-day span with no road trips in the mix — two games were postponed because of opponents’ COVID-19 issues — has made finding consistency a real challenge. Just playing games more consistently in February and March could help the Illini regain their early-season form.