No. 14 Illinois vs. Michigan State football video highlights, score, live updates

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Michigan State football teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Michigan State leads Illinois 9-7 in the second quarter.

Illinois, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, entered the matchup 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten Conference. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9 on Saturday.

Michigan State came into the contest 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 29, Michigan beat MSU 29-7.

Check out the top plays from the game.

MSU's Payton Thorne touchdown pass to Tre Mosley

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Tre Mosley with 10:21 left in the second quarter. The extra point attempt failed, so the touchdown put MSU up 9-7 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Tommy DeVito touchdown pass to Isaiah Williams

Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Williams with 8:03 left in the first quarter. After the Caleb Griffin extra point, Illinois led Michigan State 7-0.

Illinois' Sydney Brown interception

Illini defensive back Sydney Brown intercepted a pass by Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne at the Michigan State 41-yard line with 14:54 left in the first quarter.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Mel Tucker is the Michigan State football head coach.

