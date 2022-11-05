 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 14 Illinois vs. Michigan State football video highlights, score, live updates

Virginia Illinois Football

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Michigan State football teams meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 5. 

Michigan State leads Illinois 9-7 in the second quarter.

Illinois, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, entered the matchup 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten Conference. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9 on Saturday.

Michigan State came into the contest 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 29, Michigan beat MSU 29-7.

Check out the top plays from the game.

MSU's Payton Thorne touchdown pass to Tre Mosley

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Tre Mosley with 10:21 left in the second quarter. The extra point attempt failed, so the touchdown put MSU up 9-7 vs. Illinois.

Illinois' Tommy DeVito touchdown pass to Isaiah Williams

Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Williams with 8:03 left in the first quarter. After the Caleb Griffin extra point, Illinois led Michigan State 7-0.

Illinois' Sydney Brown interception

Illini defensive back Sydney Brown intercepted a pass by Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne at the Michigan State 41-yard line with 14:54 left in the first quarter.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Mel Tucker is the Michigan State football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

