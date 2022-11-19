 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 19 Illinois vs. No. 16 Virginia basketball betting line, over/under, point spread

UCLA Illinois Basketball

Illinois coach Brad Underwood talks with guard Sencire Harris, second from right, after Illinois defeated UCLA in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

The Virginia and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Continental Tire Main Event championship game on Sunday, Nov. 20. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET.

Illinois, ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 4-0 overall. Most recently, Illinois beat No. 8-ranked UCLA 79-70 in the Continental Tire Main Event semifinal on Friday. 

No. 16-ranked Virginia comes into the contest 3-0 overall. On Friday, UVA beat No. 5-ranked Baylor 86-79 in a semifinal of the Continental Tire Main Event.

This is the first meeting between the UVA and Illinois men's basketball programs.

UVA vs. Illinois basketball betting odds

As of 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Virginia opened as a 2.5-point favorite against Illinois, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

UVA is -134 (bet $134 to win $100) to win outright, and Illinois is +112 (bet $100 to win $112) to win outright.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Tony Bennett is the Virginia men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

