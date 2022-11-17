 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 19 Illinois vs. No. 8 UCLA basketball betting line, over/under, point spread

Illinois coach Brad Underwood, left, sends RJ Melendez (15) to check in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.

The UCLA and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Continental Tire Main Event on Friday, Nov. 18. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. PT. 

Illinois, ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 3-0 overall. Most recently, Illinois defeated Monmouth 103-65 on Monday.

No. 8-ranked UCLA enters the contest 3-0 overall. On Monday, UCLA beat Norfolk State 86-56.

Entering Friday, UCLA leads the all-time series 6-3 vs. Illinois. 

Illinois vs. UCLA basketball betting odds

As of 8:01 p.m. CT on Thursday, UCLA opened as a 4.5-point favorite against Illinois, according to BetRivers Sportsbook.

The over/under is 145 points. The first half over/under is 67.5 points. 

UCLA is -200 (bet $200 to win $100) to win outright, and Illinois is +163 (bet $100 to win $163) to win outright. 

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Mick Cronin is the UCLA men's basketball head coach. 

