No. 19 Illinois vs. No. 8 UCLA basketball betting line, over/under, point spread

The UCLA and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Continental Tire Main Event on Friday, Nov. 18. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. PT.
Illinois, ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 3-0 overall. Most recently, Illinois defeated Monmouth 103-65 on Monday.
No. 8-ranked UCLA enters the contest 3-0 overall. On Monday, UCLA beat Norfolk State 86-56.
Entering Friday, UCLA leads the all-time series 6-3 vs. Illinois.
As of 8:01 p.m. CT on Thursday, UCLA opened as a 4.5-point favorite against Illinois, according to BetRivers Sportsbook.
The over/under is 145 points. The first half over/under is 67.5 points.
UCLA is -200 (bet $200 to win $100) to win outright, and Illinois is +163 (bet $100 to win $163) to win outright.
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., second from left, works the ball inside against Monmouth's Klemen Vuga (35) and Jack Holmstrom during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) is fouled by Monmouth's Myles Ruth, left, as Jack Holmstrom, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, left, sends RJ Melendez (15) to check in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Monmouth's Myles Ruth, left, looks at a passing outlet as Illinois' Skyy Clark, right, reaches for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) lays up the ball as Monmouth's Andrew Ball defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Monmouth coach King Rice talks to players in the team huddle during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Monmouth's Myles Ruth (24) looks at a passing outlet as Illinois' Jayden Epps defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Monmouth's Myles Foster, left, works the ball against Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and RJ Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) works the ball inside against Monmouth's Tahron Allen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) and Monmouth's Amaan Sandhu prepare to rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) and Ty Rodgers (20) prepare to rebound against Monmouth's Tahron Allen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Monmouth's Jack Collins, left, looks to pass the ball as he sits on the court after battling for the ball with Illinois' Sencire Harris during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Mick Cronin is the UCLA men's basketball head coach.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, left, sends RJ Melendez (15) to check in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)