No. 23 Illinois vs. EIU men's basketball score, video highlights, live updates

The Illinois Fighting Illini and EIU men's basketball teams meet in a non-conference contest to open their 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 7.
Illinois leads Eastern Illinois 53-38 with 15:22 left in the second half.
Illinois, ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press preseason poll, finished the 2021-22 season at 23-10 overall and 15-5 in the Big Ten. Illinois won the 2021-22 Big Ten Conference regular season title, and it reached the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament before losing 68-53 to Houston.
Eastern Illinois concluded the 2021-22 season at 5-26 overall and 3-15 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Check out the top plays from the game.
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. blocked shot
Terrence Shannon Jr.'s gonna be a lot of fun to watch. 🚫@Sn1per_T x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/38vxZwra4q— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 8, 2022
Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. flew in and blocked a shot by EIU's Sincere Malone with 8:33 left in the first half.
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins 3-pointer
Colem33n🤌@colehawk23 x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/2f9piJbgIi— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 8, 2022
Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins hit a 3-pointer on an assist from Skyy Clark with 9:01 left in the first half. Hawkins' 3-pointer put Illinois up 23-16 vs. EIU.
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. steal, dunk
Steal on one end, slam on the other for @Sn1per_T— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 8, 2022
1H 14:10 | #Illini 11, Eastern Illinois 6 pic.twitter.com/ciw25X9ZKX
Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. got a steal then led the fast break until he passed to Ty Rodgers. Shannon went down the lane and got pass back from Rodgers, and Shannon dunked with 14:03 left in the first half. Shannon's basket put Illinois up 11-6 vs. EIU.
Illinois' RJ Melendez steal
.@MelendezRamses steals it on the double down low 💪— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 8, 2022
1H 15:13| #Illini 8, Eastern Illinois 6 pic.twitter.com/1VOeZaFM7p
Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez got a steal from EIU's Jermaine Hamlin with 15:15 left in the first half. At the time, Illinois led EIU 8-6.
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Marty Simmons is the EIU men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.