No. 23 Illinois vs. EIU men's basketball score, video highlights, live updates

The Illinois Fighting Illini and EIU men's basketball teams meet in a non-conference contest to open their 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 7.

Illinois leads Eastern Illinois 53-38 with 15:22 left in the second half.

Illinois, ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press preseason poll, finished the 2021-22 season at 23-10 overall and 15-5 in the Big Ten. Illinois won the 2021-22 Big Ten Conference regular season title, and it reached the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament before losing 68-53 to Houston.

Eastern Illinois concluded the 2021-22 season at 5-26 overall and 3-15 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. blocked shot

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. flew in and blocked a shot by EIU's Sincere Malone with 8:33 left in the first half.

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins 3-pointer

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins hit a 3-pointer on an assist from Skyy Clark with 9:01 left in the first half. Hawkins' 3-pointer put Illinois up 23-16 vs. EIU.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. steal, dunk

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. got a steal then led the fast break until he passed to Ty Rodgers. Shannon went down the lane and got pass back from Rodgers, and Shannon dunked with 14:03 left in the first half. Shannon's basket put Illinois up 11-6 vs. EIU.

Illinois' RJ Melendez steal

Fighting Illini guard RJ Melendez got a steal from EIU's Jermaine Hamlin with 15:15 left in the first half. At the time, Illinois led EIU 8-6.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Marty Simmons is the EIU men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.