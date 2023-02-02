The Iowa Athletics Department decided to invalidate 200 tickets purchased by the Orange Krush, the Illinois basketball student section, for Saturday's Illinois at Iowa men's basketball game.

The Orange Krush and the Iowa Athletics Department went back and forth with statements Wednesday night about the decision.

A segment of Iowa's statement said, "Iowa athletics has refunded the original ticket order and donated tickets to the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids."

It was not the full allotment of Orange Krush tickets that went to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor-Cedar Rapids.

Iowa donated 50 of the 200 tickets to the Boys & Girls Club of the Corridor, according to John Tursi the executive director at Boys and Girls Clubs of the Corridor.

The remaining 150 tickets are now "designated for internal use," an Iowa spokesman said.

Tursi said Iowa offered his organization all 200 tickets, but the Boys & Girls Club opted to accept only 50 tickets because of the short notice.

When asked about what happened to the tickets not accepted by the Boys & Girls Club, an Iowa spokesman provided this statement, "Any remaining tickets will be designated as internal use and will be distributing (sic) accordingly."

The Illinois vs. Iowa men's basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa, is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Tursi said that Iowa contacted the Boys & Girls Club of the Corridor on Wednesday about the donation of tickets.

"What a great opportunity for our kids and families," Tursi said of attending Saturday's game. "It's a great game."

Illinois, ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, enters the matchup 16-6 overall and 7-4 in the Big Ten. The Iowa Hawkeyes come into the contest 14-8 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten.

Tursi said he was not familiar with the Orange Krush prior to the press release exchange Wednesday night.

"I don't know the group," Tursi said. "I don't know anything about them, to be honest with you. I don't even really know what happened and how it all came about."

Tursi said this is the first men's basketball game this season that Iowa has donated tickets to the organization, but he said Iowa frequently donates tickets to the organization for football, wrestling, and women's athletics events.

"I'm thankful for Iowa," Tursi said. "In all sincerity, usually games of this magnitude are games that are totally sold out, so our kids don't get to ever really experience anything this electric. So this is really cool for our kids and our families."

The Orange Krush statement on Wednesday said it legally purchased 200 tickets and received them in the mail in October. Iowa notified the Orange Krush on Wednesday that the tickets would be invalidated.

