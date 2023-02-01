Orange Krush allege Iowa won't allow Illinois students into Illini basketball game at Iowa

Orange Krush, the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball student section, put out a statement Wednesday that the University of Iowa had invalidated its 200 tickets for Saturday's Illinois at Iowa men's basketball game.

The statement says the Orange Krush legally purchased 200 tickets and received them in the mail in October.

Iowa notified the Orange Krush on Wednesday that the tickets would be invalidated, according to the Orange Krush statement.

"It is against the spirit of competition and rivalry, two outstanding attributes of the Big Ten Conference, to make this decision," the Orange Krush statement said.

Statement from the Orange Krush: pic.twitter.com/etb13geis1 — The Orange Krush (@TheOrangeKrush) February 2, 2023

The University of Iowa provided the following statement in response to the Orange Krush statement, "The Iowa Athletics Department became aware of a discounted group ticket order for the Iowa-Illinois men’s basketball game on behalf of an Illinois chapter of the Boys & Girls Club. In following up with that organization, it became clear this was not factual. When contacting the individual who made the original ticket order, they admitted to falsely ordering tickets under the non-profit organization. Iowa Athletics has refunded the original ticket order and donated tickets to the Boys & Girls Club of Cedar Rapids."

The Orange Krush said the late notification from Iowa is causing the organization a financial loss.

"Because the University of Iowa waited to make this decision until today, February 1st, it is now too close to the scheduled date of the trip to cancel the charter buses that had been arranged and receive a full refund," the Orange Krush statement said. "This leads to our 501(c)3 organization losing nearly $6,000 from our $30,000 budget. ... This means that, financially, we cannot afford to pivot to another destination, even if there were sufficiently available tickets."

The Orange Krush statement says the organization has done one road trip each season since 2002 — except for the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.

"It is disappointing, without a doubt, that we will not get to be there in person to see the game this Saturday," the Orange Krush statement said. "However, we take it as a great compliment that the Orange Krush is a strong enough section to be so feared that an opposing athletic department is willing to sacrifice $5,400 and ruin a sellout in order to turn us away. (Iowa athletics director) Gary Barta and staff, we issue great thanks to all of you for the adoration you have shown the Orange Krush through your cowardice."

Illinois guard Sencire Harris quote tweeted the Orange Krush statement, and he said, "This is crazy!!!!"

Illinois basketball radio broadcaster Deon Thomas responded to the Orange Krush statement on Twitter, and he said, "This is an unfortunate situation. The things people do out of FEAR."

The Illinois vs. Iowa men's basketball game is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Illinois, ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, enters the matchup 16-6 overall and 7-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 72-56 on Tuesday.

The Iowa Hawkeyes come into the contest 14-8 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, Iowa beat Northwestern 86-70.

Entering Saturday, Illinois leads the all-time series 89-76 vs. Iowa.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fran McCaffery is the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball head coach.

