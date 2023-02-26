The Orange Krush had one road trip to an Illinois men's basketball road game derailed earlier this season by Iowa.

A second road trip came to light Sunday.

The Orange Krush showed up at the Illinois men's basketball game at Ohio State on Sunday. There appeared to be about 100 Orange Krush members in attendance.

A spokesperson for the Orange Krush said the tickets for the Ohio State game were acquired through a third-party vendor.

The Orange Krush is the Illinois men's basketball student section. Its trip to Iowa on Feb. 4 was derailed when Iowa Athletics invalidated its tickets just days before the game.

Shortly after the start of Sunday's game, the Orange Krush tweeted, "The #6thman is in the building!!"

A video was shared by the Illini Pride that said, "SURPRISE BUCKEYES." It showed Orange Krush members jumping around and yelling near the start of Sunday's game.

The Orange Krush's canceled trip to Iowa this season made national attention because there were ethical questions about Iowa's decision to invalidate the Orange Krush tickets.

Illinois basketball spokesman Kent Brown shared photos of the Orange Krush in the stands before the game with their Orange Krush shirts hidden. He had a second photo that showed the student section with its Orange Krush shirts visible.

Brown tweeted, "Look who showed up in Columbus!"

Illinois men's basketball entered Sunday's matchup 19-9 overall and 10-7 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois beat Northwestern 66-62 on Thursday.

The OSU Buckeyes came into the contest 11-17 overall and 3-14 in the Big Ten. On Thursday, Penn State defeated Ohio State 75-71.

Earlier this season, Illinois beat Ohio State 69-60 in Champaign, Illinois, on Jan. 24.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Holtmann is the Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball head coach.

