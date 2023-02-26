The Orange Krush's canceled trip to Iowa this season made national attention because there were ethical questions about Iowa's decision to invalidate the Orange Krush tickets.
Illinois basketball spokesman Kent Brown shared photos of the Orange Krush in the stands before the game with their Orange Krush shirts hidden. He had a second photo that showed the student section with its Orange Krush shirts visible.
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, drives tot he basket against Ohio State's Felix Okpara during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon, center, drives to the basket between Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, left, and Justice Sueing during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer, left, drives the baseline as Ohio State's Sean McNeil defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, left, blocks the shot of Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's Isaac Likekele, left, tries to dribble past Illinois' Terrence Shannon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon, right, drives the basket against Ohio State's Isaac Likekele during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Holtmann is the Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball head coach.
