Pat Bryant, Isaiah Williams emerging as Illinois football's top receivers

Chase Brown had another game of over 100 yards rushing, but with that becoming an impressive standard, the surprise was in Bryant’s breakout game and Williams’ breakthrough.
Bryant finished with a career high and his first 100-yard game after having just 245 career yards coming into the game. He cemented himself as the team’s vertical threat.
“I just go out there and let my abilities do their thing,” Bryant said. “I was just focused on the game and focused on scoring touchdowns.”
Illinois has thrown 11 passes for over 20 yards this season and Bryant has caught six of them. He’s stretched the defense and has found his niche the past two weeks.
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois running back Chase Brown is tackled by Chattanooga defensive backs Jordan Walker, left, and Reuben Lowery III, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson, rear, strips Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. of the ball as Randolph runs after recovering a fumble by Hutchinson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Chattanooga recovered Randolph's fumble. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman (49) strips Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford breaks into the open during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries Chattanooga defensive back Josh Battle into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford breaks into the open during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Chattanooga on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) intercepts a pass intended for Chattanooga wide receiver Tyron Arnett in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chattanooga coach Rusty Wright gestures along a sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown breaks into the open during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Chattanooga on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson, right, strips Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. of the ball as Randolph Jr., advances Hutchinson's fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Chattanooga recovered Randolph Jr.'s fumble. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. advances Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson's fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) advances the ball off a pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito as Chattanooga's CaMiron Smith (5) and Marlon Taylor pursue during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams turns the corner on Chattanooga defensive back Cardavion Myers and heads to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) sacks Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Seth Coleman (49) and Jer'Zhan Newton sack Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman, right, and Jer'Zhan Newton (4) sack Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito smiles as he gives a television interview after the team's 31-0 win over Chattanooga after an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
He had 60 yards against Virginia, and after not having a single game with over 50 yards receiving, he’s had two of those in as many games.
“We’re just scratching the surface of what he’s going to be,” coach Bret Bielema said. “I think he’s a nice complement to Isaiah. … I’m excited to see those guys continue to grow.”
These past couple of weeks have been a big step for Bryant, who played sparingly last season as a true freshman.
“The biggest thing for him has been maturity,” Williams said. “I feel like when his name is called he always makes plays. He’s just one of those confident dudes. I just trust him.”
Last season the Illini were constantly searching for a receiver to get consistent production from opposite Williams. With Bryant’s emergence, it looks like Illinois has found a solution.
Casey Washington was second on the team in receiving yards with 294. Bryant is on pace to shatter that if he doesn’t lead the team himself with 259 yards through four games.
This level of play is what Williams saw glimpses of when Bryant got to campus.
"His first day here I sat and watched some reps and I was like, 'Oh, yeah, he got it," Williams said. "But, you know, like any other freshman, it just takes time."
Williams is just ahead of Bryant with 260 yards on the season, which is on pace to break his total of 525 yards from last season.
Illinois has gotten him touches over the first few weeks, but he hadn’t been able to break off a big gain. He got his first catch for over 20 yards on his 63-yard score from a bubble screen in the third quarter against Chattanooga, gaining nearly all of those yards after the catch.
"I was just thinking, go score," Williams said. "I gotta go score. No cutting back, just using speed down the sideline and go score. And afterwards, I'm just like, thank god. The whole game and all week it was just like that play is going to come ... just be patient and it came."
He eluded multiple Mocs defenders before Bryant ran stride for stride next to him as a blocker until they both strolled into the end zone.
"I know one thing, when somebody's throwing a bubble to me, I know one person I want blocking for me, I'm gonna say Pat Bryant," Williams said. "Make sure Pat Bryant over there. That just says a lot about him. He's special. And now everybody is starting to see he's special with the ball in his hands. But we've been knowing that."
Williams was someone Bryant looked to when he got to campus as a freshman. Williams had just moved over to receiver from quarterback and Bryant went under his wing as a newcomer learning the ropes.
“He basically taught me everything I know when it comes to learning football,” Bryant said. “... Just him taking me on his way like that and just showing me the game showed me that he's a great person."
Now those two are linchpins of the Illini’s passing attack. Brown still will be the focal point as one of the top backs in the conference and the country, but the biggest question mark for Illinois on offense coming into the season was the passing game.
