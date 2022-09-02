Quan Martin stepping up as Illinois football defense's Swiss Army knife

That athleticism paired with finding a home at slot corner last season, have made him one of the top players on the defense. He was the unit’s top performer in the Illini’s Week 0 win over Wyoming and was named the national defensive player of the week by the Bednarik Award, the award given annually to the country’s top defensive player.
Martin had seven tackles and three pass breakups, playing in that familiar slot corner role but also playing as a free safety in place of last year’s Illini standout and current Detroit Lion Kerby Joseph.
“I’ve been trying to tell you guys since the spring that he can do it all,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “You got the chance to see him play in a high safety role there for a while and you could see the versatility he brings. He was awesome in coverage. He’s just getting more and more comfortable in Year 2 in the system. He’s got to continue to play like that for us to have the type of year we’re capable of having moving forward.”
1 of 25
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown scores his second touchdown of the game during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito hands off to running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming nose tackle Cole Godbout tackles Illinois running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods, right, trips up Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley for a loss as linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. all defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods, right, trips up Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley for a loss as linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. all defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl looks around his team's bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito drops back to pass as offensive lineman Julian Pearl protects during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming running backs coach Gordie Haug, left, talks with quarterback Andrew Peasley during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito carries a game ball as he is hugged by a teammate after their win over Wyoming in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl, left, and Illinois head coach Brent Bielema talk after Illinois defeated Wyoming in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Calvin Avery, second from left, and linebacker Seth Coleman (49) tackle Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes (33) and defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) tackle Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming running back Titus Swen (2) leaps over Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 38-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Josh McCray holds his helmet after getting injured during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Brent Bielema yells at his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 38-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A look at Illinois vs. Wyoming football on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wyoming Cowboys football on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois.
1 of 25
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown scores his second touchdown of the game during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito hands off to running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley fakes a hand off during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Wyoming nose tackle Cole Godbout tackles Illinois running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods, right, trips up Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley for a loss as linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. all defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods, right, trips up Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley for a loss as linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. all defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl looks around his team's bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito drops back to pass as offensive lineman Julian Pearl protects during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Wyoming running backs coach Gordie Haug, left, talks with quarterback Andrew Peasley during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito is hugged by a teammate after their win over Wyoming in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito carries a game ball as he is hugged by a teammate after their win over Wyoming in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley walks off the field after his team's loss to Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl, left, and Illinois head coach Brent Bielema talk after Illinois defeated Wyoming in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive lineman Calvin Avery, second from left, and linebacker Seth Coleman (49) tackle Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes (33) and defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) tackle Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Wyoming running back Titus Swen (2) leaps over Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 38-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Josh McCray holds his helmet after getting injured during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Brent Bielema yells at his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 38-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Martin was one of the talking points from the staff in camp. Bielema described him as one of the players he was most excited with seeing this season. Walters shared that sentiment, especially after Martin excelled in the slot corner role at the end of last season.
“That job is hard,” Walters said. “For him to be able to cover the way he did against some of the better opponents we saw last year towards the end of the season, that’s what made me excited. Obviously with Kerby’s departure and now being able to play him some as a high safety when they get in larger personnel groupings, you can kind of see his versatility as a tackle and a ball tracker from the middle of the field. He’s got corner coverage ability, but he’s got safety range and physicality.”
With the loss of Joseph, an All-Big Ten player, Martin’s next step is to showcase that versatility in different kinds of packages and roles.
“Spring is kind of the time to go out and make plays and know your ability and see what you can and can’t do,” Martin said. “Just playing through spring ball and making plays just gave me that confidence. I built that up through fall camp and it showed in the first game.”
Martin has bounced around the field at different positions in the secondary throughout his career at Illinois, now that time is paying off with a versatile skill set to do different things. Walters has called him the quarterback of the defense while he’s also displayed man coverage ability as a corner.
1 of 15
Wisconsin Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema argues a call with an official against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with defensive line coach Bret Bielema on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema shouts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Florida became the first Power Five program this season to make a coaching, but several more enter the last month of the season faced with what could be a hard choice. Arkansas has a record of 3-5. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The Razorbacks host No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday. It’s the first of two games to end the regular season Arkansas needs to win to ensure a fourth straight bowl game. It could also be a must-win game for fifth-year coach Bielema to ensure his future at the school. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
Bret Bielema: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini football coach
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema, who previously was the Arkansas Razorbacks and Wisconsin head coach.
1 of 15
Wisconsin Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Nebraska Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema celebrates the team's 30-22 win over Nebraska after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Big Ten Media Days Football
Darron Cummings
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Big Ten Media Days Football
Darron Cummings
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Big Ten Media Days Football
Darron Cummings
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Rutgers Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois Penn St Football
Barry Reeger
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema argues a call with an official against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Big Ten Media Days Football
Doug McSchooler
University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Nebraska Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wisconsin Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Giants Patriots Football
Elise Amendola
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with defensive line coach Bret Bielema on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Making A Change Football
Thomas Graning
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema shouts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Florida became the first Power Five program this season to make a coaching, but several more enter the last month of the season faced with what could be a hard choice. Arkansas has a record of 3-5. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
Mississippi St Arkansas Football
Thomas Graning
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The Razorbacks host No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday. It’s the first of two games to end the regular season Arkansas needs to win to ensure a fourth straight bowl game. It could also be a must-win game for fifth-year coach Bielema to ensure his future at the school. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
Mississippi State Arkansas Football
Michael Woods
Arkansas coach Bret Bielema talks with the officials the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas Alabama Football
Brynn Anderson
Alabama coach Nick Saban, right, and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema meet before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
“I just visited with NFL scouts earlier today and everybody wants to know what position you project him at,” Bielema said. “I think after being in the NFL I can see Quan being evaluated at four different positions: STAR, boundary and field safety and both corner spots. I really think he brings a unique skill set that isn’t very common.”
For Martin, he’s not concerned about where he plays or what that role is.
“I just get the job done, man,” Martin said. “Whatever it is they need me to do, I just go out and do it; whether it’s erasing or whatever it is. If that’s what he sees me as then that’s what I’m going to go out and do.”
Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball