Quarterback Luke Altmyer announces transfer from Ole Miss to Illinois football

Luke Altmyer, who played quarterback at Ole Miss the past two seasons, announced Thursday his plans to transfer to Illinois football. He announced the news via a tweet.

Altmyer's tweet said, "Let's go #Illini."

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Altmyer comes to to Illinois after playing in four games with one start for Ole Miss during his sophomore season in 2022. He played five games as a backup quarterback during the 2021 season.

Tommy DeVito, who started all 12 regular season games this season for Illinois at quarterback, completed his eligibility in 2022.

Since Altmyer only played four games during the 2022 season, he has three season of eligibility remaining when he arrives at Illinois.

In 2022, Altmyer was 8-for-17 passing with two touchdowns and one interception. His only start came against Central Arkansas on Sept. 10, and he went 6-for-13 passing with two touchdowns and one interception that game. Ole Miss defeated Central Arkansas 59-3 on Sept. 10.

For the 2022 season, Altmyer ran four times for 3 yards and one touchdown.

Altmyer lists his hometown as Starkville, Mississippi. According to Ole Miss, he was rated a four-star prospect out of high school by all the major recruiting sites.

Illinois football completes its current season on Monday, Jan. 2 vs. Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

