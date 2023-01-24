RJ Melendez: 3 things to know about the Illinois basketball guard

RJ Melendez joined Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball as a freshman ahead of the 2021-22 season with many accolades.
ESPN ranked him as a four-star recruit. He was ESPN’s No. 56 player in the country and No. 4 player in the state of Florida.
Melendez had led Central Pointe Christian Academy to a Sunshine Independent Athletic Association state title as a junior. He earned the finals MVP and averaged 18.6 points that season, according to his Illinois bio.
As a high school senior, Melendez averaged 24.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 blocked shots and 2.2 steals. His team went 33-7 his senior year.
On the way to the silver medal, Melendez averaged 15.2 minutes in Puerto Rico’s five games. He averaged 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals, one blocked shot and 0.8 assists in those games.
His biggest game came against El Salvador during the group stage. In that game, Melendez had 21 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one blocked shot.
RJ Melendez turned down Overtime Elite to play at Illinois
In a June 2021 story, RJ Melendez talked to The New York Times about an opportunity presented to him after he signed with Illinois basketball. He received an offer to join the Overtime Elite league.
“The money was nice, but it wasn’t the most important factor in my decision,” Melendez said to the NYT. “I want my next step to get me ready to play in the NBA. I asked myself: What’s the best way to get there?”
Tim Fuller, the VP of recruiting and player personnel for Overtime Elite, is who contacted Melendez, according to the NYT. Investors for Overtime Elite include Drake, Jeff Bezos and Kevin Durant, according to Forbes.
“I said no because I’ve heard some NBA players talk about how they regret not playing in college,” Melendez said to the NYT. “I don’t want to find myself in that situation. I didn’t want to wake up next year and feel like I’d made a big mistake. These leagues may turn out to be great opportunities, but I want to be able to see some history first. I want to make sure it works. These decisions change your entire life.”
1 of 27
Michael Allio
Illinois' RJ Melendez advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, left, sends RJ Melendez (15) to check in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) tips the ball away from Kansas City's RayQuawndis Mitchell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Kansas City's RayQuawndis Mitchell (21) works the ball against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) and RJ Melendez during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Monmouth's Myles Foster, left, works the ball against Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and RJ Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Kansas City's Jevin Sullivan (33) tips the ball away from Illinois' RJ Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Quincy's Paul Zilinskas (0) advances the ball as Illinois' Connor Serven (2) and RJ Melendez defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Quincy's Malik Hardmon (15) shoots a free throw as Illinois' RJ Melendez looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez walks down court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 106-48. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' RJ Melendez celebrates after making the basket and drawing the foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Illinois guard RJ Melendez, left, dunks against Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) goes up to shoot against Northwestern guards Chase Audige, second from left, and Boo Buie, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois guard RJ Melendez, center, smiles as he celebrates with guard Brandin Podziemski, left, and guard Trent Frazier after Illinois defeated Northwestern 59-56 in an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) catches an inbounds pass as Northwestern's Pete Nance (22) and Boo Buie defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) advances the ball as referee Keith Kimble follows during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, right, and RJ Melendez sit on the bench as their team was losing to Houston with time running out during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Houston won 68-53 to advance to the Sweet 16. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Illinois' RJ Melendez dunks the ball during the second half of a college basketball game against Houston in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. A technical foul was called on the play and Houston won 68-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
RJ Melendez: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball guard
Here is a look at RJ Melendez, the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball guard. His hometown is Arecibo, Puerto Rico.
1 of 27
Michael Allio
Illinois' RJ Melendez advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, left, sends RJ Melendez (15) to check in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) picks up a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) tips the ball away from Kansas City's RayQuawndis Mitchell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Kansas City's RayQuawndis Mitchell (21) works the ball against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) and RJ Melendez during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Monmouth's Myles Foster, left, works the ball against Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and RJ Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Kansas City's Jevin Sullivan (33) tips the ball away from Illinois' RJ Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Quincy's Malik Hardmon (15) boxes out Illinois' RJ Melendez during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Quincy's Paul Zilinskas (0) advances the ball as Illinois' Connor Serven (2) and RJ Melendez defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Quincy's Malik Hardmon (15) shoots a free throw as Illinois' RJ Melendez looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) shoots as Quincy's Orlando Thomas defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) dunks as Quincy's Paul Zilinskas defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' RJ Melendez shoots a free throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' RJ Melendez gives autographs to fans before an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois' RJ Melendez walks down court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Francis Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 106-48. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Jeff Roberson
Illinois' RJ Melendez celebrates after making the basket and drawing the foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois guard RJ Melendez, left, dunks against Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) goes up to shoot against Northwestern guards Chase Audige, second from left, and Boo Buie, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois guard RJ Melendez, center, smiles as he celebrates with guard Brandin Podziemski, left, and guard Trent Frazier after Illinois defeated Northwestern 59-56 in an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Michael Allio
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) catches an inbounds pass as Northwestern's Pete Nance (22) and Boo Buie defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' RJ Melendez, right, celebrates after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' RJ Melendez advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) advances the ball as referee Keith Kimble follows during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Al Goldis
Illinois' RJ Melendez, left, drives against Michigan State's Gabe Brown during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michael Allio
Illinois' RJ Melendez looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Keith Srakocic
Illinois' Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, right, and RJ Melendez sit on the bench as their team was losing to Houston with time running out during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Houston won 68-53 to advance to the Sweet 16. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Gene J. Puskar
Illinois' RJ Melendez dunks the ball during the second half of a college basketball game against Houston in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 20, 2022. A technical foul was called on the play and Houston won 68-53. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Click here for the RJ Melendez bio on the Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball website.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.