RJ Melendez: 3 things to know about the Illinois basketball guard

RJ Melendez joined Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball as a freshman ahead of the 2021-22 season with many accolades.

ESPN ranked him as a four-star recruit. He was ESPN’s No. 56 player in the country and No. 4 player in the state of Florida.

Melendez had led Central Pointe Christian Academy to a Sunshine Independent Athletic Association state title as a junior. He earned the finals MVP and averaged 18.6 points that season, according to his Illinois bio.

As a high school senior, Melendez averaged 24.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 blocked shots and 2.2 steals. His team went 33-7 his senior year.

Here is some basic information about RJ Melendez:

Height: 6 feet, 7 inches

6 feet, 7 inches Weight: 205 pounds

205 pounds Age: 20 years old

20 years old Birthday: Dec. 3, 2002

Dec. 3, 2002 Hometown: Arecibo, Puerto Rico

Arecibo, Puerto Rico High school: Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida

Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida Parents: Omar Melendez and Mariel Vega

Find out three more things to know about Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball guard RJ Melendez.

What does RJ stand for? Here is RJ Melendez’s full name

RJ Melendez’s given name is Ramses Melendez.

Early in his high school career, RJ Melendez went by Ramses Melendez, but he changed to RJ by the time he signed with Illinois basketball in April 2021.

He still has his given name Ramses Melendez on his Instagram account, though his Instagram account name is @RJ_Melendez. His Twitter account is @MelendezRamses.

RJ Melendez represented Puerto Rico in FIBA tournament

RJ Melendez, still going by Ramses Melendez at the time, represented Puerto Rico in the 2019 CentroBasket Under-17 Championship in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Mexico defeated Puerto Rico in the championship game 65-60 on July 29, 2019.

On the way to the silver medal, Melendez averaged 15.2 minutes in Puerto Rico’s five games. He averaged 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals, one blocked shot and 0.8 assists in those games.

His biggest game came against El Salvador during the group stage. In that game, Melendez had 21 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one blocked shot.

RJ Melendez turned down Overtime Elite to play at Illinois

In a June 2021 story, RJ Melendez talked to The New York Times about an opportunity presented to him after he signed with Illinois basketball. He received an offer to join the Overtime Elite league.

“The money was nice, but it wasn’t the most important factor in my decision,” Melendez said to the NYT. “I want my next step to get me ready to play in the NBA. I asked myself: What’s the best way to get there?”

Tim Fuller, the VP of recruiting and player personnel for Overtime Elite, is who contacted Melendez, according to the NYT. Investors for Overtime Elite include Drake, Jeff Bezos and Kevin Durant, according to Forbes.

“I said no because I’ve heard some NBA players talk about how they regret not playing in college,” Melendez said to the NYT. “I don’t want to find myself in that situation. I didn’t want to wake up next year and feel like I’d made a big mistake. These leagues may turn out to be great opportunities, but I want to be able to see some history first. I want to make sure it works. These decisions change your entire life.”

