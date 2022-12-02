Scott Van Pelt, Gary Williams show up in gold for Illinois vs. Maryland basketball game

Illinois, ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press poll, entered the matchup 6-1 overall. Most recently, Illinois defeated Syracuse 73-44 on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
No. 22-ranked Maryland came into the contest 7-0 overall. On Tuesday, Maryland beat Louisville 79-54 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots against Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) and forward Julian Reese during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland forward Donta Scott, right, shoots over Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland guard Ian Martinez, front, handles the ball against Illinois guard Skyy Clark during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) handles the ball against Illinois guard RJ Melendez during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., front, goes to the basket for a layup during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois guard Jayden Epps, center loses possession of the ball while being double-teamed by Maryland guards Don Carey (0) and Hakim Hart (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) goes to the basket and attempts to shoot against Maryland forward Donta Scott during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) reacts after making a 3-point basket as Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Kevin Willard is the current Maryland Terps men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.