Scott Van Pelt, Gary Williams show up in gold for Illinois vs. Maryland basketball game

SportsCenter - September 29, 2020

Scott Van Pelt on the set of ESPN's "SportsCenter" on Sept. 29, 2020, in Washington, DC. 

 Allen Kee / ESPN Images

A pair of notable Maryland alumni showed up for Friday's Illinois at Maryland men's basketball game. 

ESPN broadcaster Scott Van Pelt and former Maryland men's basketball head coach Gary Williams were both in attendance on Friday.

Both are graduates of Maryland, and both were wearing gold for Maryland's Gold Rush game, where fans were encouraged to wear gold.  

Williams was the Maryland men's basketball coach from 1989-2011, and he led Maryland to the 2001-02 NCAA Tournament national championship. Williams was also a Maryland player from 1964-67.

Van Pelt joined ESPN in 2001. He started hosting the midnight edition of "SportsCenter" in 2015. 

Professional tennis player Frances Tiafoe, a native of Hyattsville, Maryland, was also in attendance, but he did not wear gold. 

Illinois, ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press poll, entered the matchup 6-1 overall. Most recently, Illinois defeated Syracuse 73-44 on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

No. 22-ranked Maryland came into the contest 7-0 overall. On Tuesday, Maryland beat Louisville 79-54 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. 

A look at Illinois vs. Maryland basketball on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terps men's basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. 

1 of 8

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Kevin Willard is the current Maryland Terps men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

