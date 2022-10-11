See Bruce Weber analyze Illinois basketball additions Terrence Shannon Jr., Matthew Mayer

The Big Ten Network announced the addition of former Illinois and Kansas State men's basketball head coach Bruce Weber as a basketball analyst on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday was the Big Ten Conference basketball media days, and Weber provided some analysis of the Illinois Fighting Illini's new additions this season — Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer.

Shannon is a transfer to Illinois from Texas Tech, and Mayer came to the Illini from Baylor.

Weber was the Kansas State head coach from 2012-22, so he coached against Shannon and Mayer in the Big 12 Conference last season.

"Shannon and Mayer, so you got two really good players that were key for Baylor and Texas Tech," Weber said. "It's going to give them instant productivity. There's no doubt. Both of them can score. Now, can they be the main guys? They were not the main guys for their teams. Now, can they do that consistently?"

Prior to coaching at K-State, Weber was the Illinois head coach from 2003-12 and the Southern Illinois head coach from 1998-2003.

Illinois opens the 2022-23 season vs. Eastern Illinois at home on Monday, Nov. 7.

Bruce Weber introduction on Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network host Dave Revsine introduced Bruce Weber during his debut on Big Ten Network on Tuesday.

"Thrilled to welcome Bruce Weber to our team," Revsine said. "Twenty-seven years as a coach in the Big Ten, including obviously as the head coach of Illinois taking them to the national championship game. Coach, it is great to have you on our team."

Weber responded, "Well, it's good to be here, and especially with this group, it's fun. And you, we go way back to when Big Ten Network started. It's fun. It's fun to be at media days. I love basketball. It's been my whole life, 40-some years of coaching and being around Division I. And to be part of it, going to practices, games, things like that. It's just something that excites me."

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.