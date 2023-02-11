Olympic gold medalist Deron Williams and Naismith Hall of Famer Mannie Jackson were in attendance at State Farm Center for the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Rutgers men's basketball game on Saturday.

Illinois basketball held a re-dedication ceremony for the Ubben Complex on Friday night, and the practice court was named for Jackson and Jerry Colangelo. Williams and Jackson were both in attendance for the ceremony Friday night.

Jackson enrolled at Illinois in 1956, and he played varsity basketball at Illinois from 1957-60. Jackson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Williams played for Illinois from 2002-05 and helped the Illini reach the 2005 NCAA Tournament national championship game. For Saturday's game, Williams wore a navy hooded sweatshirt with an orange Nike logo along with an Illinois baseball cap. Williams won a gold medal as part of Team USA during the 2012 London Olympics.

Deron Williams in the house for todays Illinois vs Rutgers game pic.twitter.com/ndcjL4T4B2 — Dante J Furco (@DanteFurco) February 11, 2023

With 15:14 left in the first half, Williams was introduced and shown on the scoreboard during a timeout. He received a standing ovation.

#illini legend Deron Williams sitting court side today pic.twitter.com/TANl5NBhXS — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) February 11, 2023

Illinois came into the matchup 16-7 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Iowa beat Illinois 81-79 on Feb. 4.

Former @IlliniMBB star Deron Williams is back in Champaign! pic.twitter.com/5kmqH2UUFO — Mark Pearson (@MarkPearsonTV) February 11, 2023

Rutgers, ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press poll, entered the contest 16-8 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, Indiana beat Rutgers 66-60.

#illini legend Mannie Jackson also here (chatting with Ed Hightower) pic.twitter.com/VWZegiwFhS — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) February 11, 2023

Entering Saturday, Illinois leads the all-time series 10-4 vs. Rutgers.

Close 1 of 13 Illinois' Deron Williams directs his teammates in the second half against Wisconsin during the championship game of the Big Ten tournament Sunday, March 13, 2005, at the United Center in Chicago. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Illinois' Deron Williams, left, drives past Iowa's Jeff Horner during the second half, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2005, in Iowa City, Iowa. Williams and teammate Dee Brown scored 18 points each as Illinois won, 75-65. (AP Photo/Chris Donahue) Illinois' Deron Williams (5) goes over Purdue Matt Kiefer (42) and gets the blocking foul in the first half of the Big Ten basketball game between Purdue University and University of Illinois in the Assembly Hall in Champaign Thursday evening, March 3, 2005. (AP photo/Robert K. O'Daniell) Illinois guard Deron Williams takes a shot during practice for the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 16, 2005. Top-seeded Illinois faces Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round Thursday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Illinois Deron Williams puts up a three-pointer with 2:15 left in overtime past Arizona's Ivan Radenovic (55) and Hassan Adams in the Illini's 90-89 win in the Chicago Regional championship game of the NCAA tournament Saturday, March 26, 2005, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Illinois' Deron Williams celebrates the team's 90-89 overtime win over Arizona in the Chicago Regional championship game of the NCAA tournament Saturday, March 26, 2005, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (AP Photo/Brian Kersey) Deron Williams, a guard from Illinois, is congratulated by NBA Commissioner David Stern after he is chosen by the Utah Jazz as the third overall pick of the 2005 NBA Draft Tuesday, June 28, 2005 in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Brooklyn Nets guard Deron Williams reacts as he walks off the court after their 83-82 loss to the Chicago Bulls in an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois' Deron Williams (5) drives around Florida A&M's Jason Thomas in first half action at Assembly Hall in Champaign, Ill. on Sunday Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo//John Dixon) Illinois' Deron Williams congratulates North Carolina's Rashad McCants after UNC beat the Illini 75-70 in the NCAA championship game Monday, April 4, 2005, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Deron Williams of Illinois, right, picked third by the Utah Jazz in Tuesday's NBA draft, addresses the media during a news conference Wednesday, June 29, 2005, in Salt Lake City while Jazz coach Jerry Sloans listens. (AP Photo/Steve C. Wilson) New Jersey Nets guard Deron Williams (8) drives on Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 23, 2012, in Chicago. Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Steve Pikiell is the Rutgers University men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.