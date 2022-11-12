See Illinois' Chase Brown flash Heisman Trophy pose after 2nd touchdown vs. Purdue

Illinois running back Chase Brown let people know he's a contender for the Heisman Trophy on Saturday.

After his second touchdown against Purdue, Brown struck the Heisman Trophy pose.

Brown tucked the football under his left arm and extended his right arm to mimic the trophy that goes to the top college football player each year.

His second touchdown came on an 8-yard run with 4:33 left in the second quarter, and it put Illinois up 14-7 vs. Purdue.

See Chase Brown strike Heisman Trophy pose

Brown had the 13th best odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy entering Saturday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Brown's odds were +10000 (bet $100 to win $10,000), which were tied with Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud had the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +120 (bet $100 to win $120).

Brown's first touchdown vs. Purdue game on a 2-yard run with 8:07 left in the first quarter.

Illinois, ranked No. 21 in The Associated Press poll, entered the matchup 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Michigan State beat Illinois 23-15 on Nov. 5.

Purdue came into the contest 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 5, Iowa defeated Purdue 24-3.

Entering Saturday, Purdue leads the all-time series 46-45-6 vs. Illinois.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Jeff Brohm is the Purdue football head coach.

