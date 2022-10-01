See Illinois football celebrate win at Wisconsin, send Illini AD Josh Whitman airborne

The Illinois football team captured its first win at Wisconsin since 2002 with Saturday's 34-10 win.
The Illini clearly enjoyed ending their draught in Madison, Wisconsin.
Illinois senior offensive lineman Alex Palczewski celebrated the victory with Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman. Palczewski hugged Whitman and lifted him in the air as they were in the end zone after the game.
After the first hug and lift, Palczewski put Whitman down. Whitman patted him on the shoulder pads, and Palczewski lifted him again. Whitman kept banging him on the shoulder pads after Palczewski put him down the second time.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) talks to running back Isaac Guerendo (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin cornerback Jay Shaw (1) interferes with a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) scores a touchdown under coverage by Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) goes up for a pass under coverage by Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois tight end Michael Marchese (42) recovers the ball following a Wisconsin fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois' Luke Zardzin (42) celebrates recovering a Wisconsin fumble with defensive back Peyton Vining (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) runs the ball against Illinois Kenenna Odeluga (39) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is sacked by Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) and teammate Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach.