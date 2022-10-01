See Illinois football celebrate win at Wisconsin, send Illini AD Josh Whitman airborne

The Illinois football team captured its first win at Wisconsin since 2002 with Saturday's 34-10 win.

The Illini clearly enjoyed ending their draught in Madison, Wisconsin.

Illinois senior offensive lineman Alex Palczewski celebrated the victory with Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman. Palczewski hugged Whitman and lifted him in the air as they were in the end zone after the game.

Palczewski hugged and lifted Whitman not once, but twice.

After the first hug and lift, Palczewski put Whitman down. Whitman patted him on the shoulder pads, and Palczewski lifted him again. Whitman kept banging him on the shoulder pads after Palczewski put him down the second time.

Illinois improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. The Wisconsin Badgers went to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach.

Paul Chryst is the Wisconsin Badgers football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.