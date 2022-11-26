See Illinois football's fake punt lead to Hugh Robertson gaining 23 yards vs. Northwestern

The Illinois Fighting Illini football team faced a fourth-and-12 situation at its own 25-yard line against Northwestern in the first quarter.

Illinois sent its punter Hugh Robertson on the field, but he didn't punt.

Robertson ran 23 yards for a first down at the Illinois 48-yard line with 2:35 left in the first quarter.

Prior to that play, Robertson had no rushing attempts or passing attempts this season for Illinois.

See Illinois' Hugh Robertson's fake punt get first down

The Illini led Northwestern 7-0 at the time of the play.

Illinois enters the matchup 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Michigan beat Illinois 19-17 on Nov. 19.

Northwestern comes into the contest 1-10 overall and 1-7 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 19, Purdue defeated Northwestern 17-9.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Pat Fitzgerald is the Northwestern football head coach.

