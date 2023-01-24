See Illinois' Jayden Epps score by throwing ball off Ohio State player's back

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Jayden Epps got creative with an inbounds pass during the second half of Tuesday's game against Ohio State.

Epps grabbed the ball after it went off the OSU player and put it in for a left-handed layup.

He scored with 8:13 left in the second half to put Illinois up 60-47 vs. Ohio State.

"Oh look at this," ESPN's Brian Custer said as the play happened. "Epps the freshman hit him with the banana in the tailpipe. Well, you're going to turn your back to me, I'm going to throw it off the back and lay it in."

The freshman gets creative on the inbound pass. 👀@Jaydenepps_ x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/tSswjasBeB — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 25, 2023

The basket gave Epps 14 points for the game. Tuesday's game was Epps' second start of the season for the Illini.

"Simply the pass off the back of the defender," Robbie Hummel said during the replay on the ESPN broadcast. "Jayden Epps, look what I found — easiest bucket he'll have all night."

Illinois defeated Ohio State 69-60. Epps finished with 14 points, two rebounds, and one assist.

Illinois improved to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten. OSU went to 11-9 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten.

After Tuesday, Illinois leads the all-time series 110-81 vs. Ohio State.

Close 1 of 12 Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) is defended by Ohio State's Sean McNeil during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) lays the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Ohio State's Justice Sueing (14) gets control of the ball next to Illinois' Jayden Epps, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball inside during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois coach Brad Underwood watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Ohio State's Eugene Brown III (3) and Illinois' RJ Melendez wait for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, right, talks with Zed Key during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Ohio State's Justice Sueing, right, shoots as Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball against Ohio State's Felix Okpara during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Jayden Epps dribbles the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Ohio State's Felix Okpara (34) and Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Holtmann is the Ohio State men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.