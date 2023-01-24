 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See Illinois' Jayden Epps score by throwing ball off Ohio State player's back

Bethune-Cookman Illinois Basketball

Illinois guard Jayden Epps waits for the inbounds pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Jayden Epps got creative with an inbounds pass during the second half of Tuesday's game against Ohio State. 

Epps grabbed the ball after it went off the OSU player and put it in for a left-handed layup. 

He scored with 8:13 left in the second half to put Illinois up 60-47 vs. Ohio State. 

"Oh look at this," ESPN's Brian Custer said as the play happened. "Epps the freshman hit him with the banana in the tailpipe. Well, you're going to turn your back to me, I'm going to throw it off the back and lay it in." 

The basket gave Epps 14 points for the game. Tuesday's game was Epps' second start of the season for the Illini.

"Simply the pass off the back of the defender," Robbie Hummel said during the replay on the ESPN broadcast. "Jayden Epps, look what I found — easiest bucket he'll have all night." 

Illinois defeated Ohio State 69-60. Epps finished with 14 points, two rebounds, and one assist.

Illinois improved to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten. OSU went to 11-9 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten. 

After Tuesday, Illinois leads the all-time series 110-81 vs. Ohio State. 

A look at Illinois vs. Ohio State basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Ohio State men's basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

1 of 12

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Holtmann is the Ohio State men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

