See Illinois' Jayden Epps score by throwing ball off Ohio State player's back

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Jayden Epps got creative with an inbounds pass during the second half of Tuesday's game against Ohio State.
Epps grabbed the ball after it went off the OSU player and put it in for a left-handed layup.
He scored with 8:13 left in the second half to put Illinois up 60-47 vs. Ohio State.
"Oh look at this," ESPN's Brian Custer said as the play happened. "Epps the freshman hit him with the banana in the tailpipe. Well, you're going to turn your back to me, I'm going to throw it off the back and lay it in."
Ohio State's Justice Sueing (14) gets control of the ball next to Illinois' Jayden Epps, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball inside during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Ohio State's Eugene Brown III (3) and Illinois' RJ Melendez wait for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, right, talks with Zed Key during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Ohio State's Justice Sueing, right, shoots as Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball against Ohio State's Felix Okpara during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Ohio State's Felix Okpara (34) and Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
A look at Illinois vs. Ohio State basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Ohio State men's basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
1 of 12
Michael Allio
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) is defended by Ohio State's Sean McNeil during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) lays the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Ohio State's Justice Sueing (14) gets control of the ball next to Illinois' Jayden Epps, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball inside during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois coach Brad Underwood watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Ohio State's Eugene Brown III (3) and Illinois' RJ Melendez wait for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, right, talks with Zed Key during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Ohio State's Justice Sueing, right, shoots as Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball against Ohio State's Felix Okpara during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Jayden Epps dribbles the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Ohio State's Felix Okpara (34) and Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)