See Illinois kicker Fabrizio Pinton make game-winning field goal in final minutes vs. Iowa

Illinois kicker Fabrizio Pinton scored every point for the Illini on Saturday vs. the Iowa football team.

He made a 27-yard field goal with 9:03 left in the first quarter. He made a 37-yard field goal with 8:00 left in the second quarter.

He capped the night with a 36-yard field with 2:49 left in the fourth quarter.

That third field goal lifted Illinois to a 9-6 win against Iowa in Champaign, Illinois.

Pinton, a redshirt freshman, was doing more than kickoffs for the first time in his Illinois career, and he was perfect going 3-for-3 on field goals vs. Iowa.

Illinois improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. Iowa went to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Kirk Ferentz is the Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach.

