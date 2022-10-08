 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See Illinois kicker Fabrizio Pinton make game-winning field goal in final minutes vs. Iowa

Iowa Illinois Football

Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. sacks Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Illinois kicker Fabrizio Pinton scored every point for the Illini on Saturday vs. the Iowa football team. 

He made a 27-yard field goal with 9:03 left in the first quarter. He made a 37-yard field goal with 8:00 left in the second quarter. 

He capped the night with a 36-yard field with 2:49 left in the fourth quarter. 

That third field goal lifted Illinois to a 9-6 win against Iowa in Champaign, Illinois. 

Pinton, a redshirt freshman, was doing more than kickoffs for the first time in his Illinois career, and he was perfect going 3-for-3 on field goals vs. Iowa. 

Illinois improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. Iowa went to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten. 

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Kirk Ferentz is the Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

