See Illinois men's basketball Big Ten championship ring ceremony, banner raising

The Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball team celebrated its 2021-22 Big Ten championship prior to Friday's game against Kansas City.

Illinois captured the Big Ten regular season championship last season by finishing 15-5 in the conference.

Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da'Monte Williams were the veteran stars of the team, and though they left the program after last season, they all returned Friday night.

Players and staff received championship rings handed out by Illini head coach Brad Underwood. At the end of the ring ceremony, an orange banner was unveiled celebrating the Big Ten title.

See Illinois basketball's Big Ten championship ring ceremony, banner raising

Brad Underwood speaks to the crowd and hands out rings.

Kofi Cockburn walks out to receive his ring.

Illinois men's basketball 2021-22 season recap video.

The 2021-22 Illinois men's basketball team went 23-10 overall and reached the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

For Friday's game, the 2022-23 Illinois team defeated UMKC 86-48. The Illini, ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press poll, improved to 2-0 overall. UMKC went to 0-3 overall.

Marvin Menzies is the UMKC men's basketball head coach.

