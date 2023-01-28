See Illinois' RJ Melendez two-handed dunk over 2 Wisconsin Badgers basketball players

Illinois guard RJ Melendez's drive from the left wing had an emphatic ending at the rim.

Melendez drove at Wisconsin defender Connor Essegian, and Carter Gilmore came over to provide help defense.

Both got dunked on by Melendez with 8:19 left in the second half.

"And he absolutely made a poster," Jason Benetti said on the FOX broadcast.

The Melendez dunk put Illinois up 43-37 vs. Wisconsin.

Holding nothing back! 💪 @MelendezRamses powers through to the rim for the jam! @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/UiIXIoexWe — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 28, 2023

"RJ Melendez taking some frustration out on the rim," analyst Stephen Bardo said on the FOX broadcast. "What a move."

Benetti responded to Bardo and said, "How did he get there?"

It was the only basket of the game for Melendez. In addition to his basket, Melendez had four rebounds and one assist Saturday.

Did someone call for a poster? @IlliniMBB's @MelendezRamses said, “I got you.” 🤯



📍 Cleveland-Cliffs 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲 pic.twitter.com/zRAevWseU3 — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) January 28, 2023

"RJ down the lane, stuffs it in," Brian Barnhart said on the Illinois radio broadcast. "Melendez explodes to the rim on the left side."

Illinois defeated Wisconsin 61-51. Illinois improved to 15-6 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten. The Wisconsin Badgers went to 12-8 overall and 4-6 in the Big Ten.

Earlier this season, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 79-69 on Jan. 7 in Champaign, Illinois.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach.

