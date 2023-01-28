See Illinois' RJ Melendez two-handed dunk over 2 Wisconsin Badgers basketball players

Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) passes against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14), Connor Essegian (3) and Steven Crowl, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Dain Dainja, left, and Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) grabs a defensive rebound against Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Sencire Harris (1) dribbles the ball as Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's RJ Melendez, center, dunks past Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) and Carter Gilmore (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots as Illinois' Matthew Mayer, left, and Terrence Shannon (0) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) goes up as Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and Coleman Hawkins, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) grabs a defensive rebound over Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
A look at Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) drives against Illinois's Matthew Mayer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Ty Rodgers, behind, fouls Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) drives against Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) shoots against Wisconsin's Steven Crowl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Jayden Epps drives against Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Coleman Hawkins (33) maneuvers around Wisconsin's Markus Ilver (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois's Dain Dainja (42) shoots against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin ,Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) shoots over Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.