 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

See Illinois' RJ Melendez two-handed dunk over 2 Wisconsin Badgers basketball players

  • 0
Illinois Virginia Basketball

Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) dunks against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

Illinois guard RJ Melendez's drive from the left wing had an emphatic ending at the rim. 

Melendez drove at Wisconsin defender Connor Essegian, and Carter Gilmore came over to provide help defense. 

Both got dunked on by Melendez with 8:19 left in the second half. 

"And he absolutely made a poster," Jason Benetti said on the FOX broadcast. 

People are also reading…

The Melendez dunk put Illinois up 43-37 vs. Wisconsin. 

"RJ Melendez taking some frustration out on the rim," analyst Stephen Bardo said on the FOX broadcast. "What a move." 

Benetti responded to Bardo and said, "How did he get there?"

It was the only basket of the game for Melendez. In addition to his basket, Melendez had four rebounds and one assist Saturday.

"RJ down the lane, stuffs it in," Brian Barnhart said on the Illinois radio broadcast. "Melendez explodes to the rim on the left side."

Illinois defeated Wisconsin 61-51. Illinois improved to 15-6 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten. The Wisconsin Badgers went to 12-8 overall and 4-6 in the Big Ten. 

Earlier this season, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 79-69 on Jan. 7 in Champaign, Illinois.

A look at Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin. 

1 of 18

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: 'We got out battled at our net,' Craig Berube says after loss to Arizona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News