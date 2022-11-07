See Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. throw down a thunderous dunk vs. Eastern Illinois basketball

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was along the baseline on defense when EIU's Kyle Carlesimo made a pass. Shannon intercepted the pass and started a fast break for the Illini in the first half of Monday's non-conference game.

The fast break had a thunderous ending.

Shannon dribbled to half court then passed to teammate Ty Rodgers on the left wing. Rodgers quickly sent it back to Shannon as Shannon came down the lane.

There was only one player from EIU in his way, and that guy got out of the way.

See Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. dunk vs. EIU basketball

Shannon took the ball in his left hand and dunked it with authority. Shannon put Illinois up 11-6 vs. Eastern Illinois with 14:03 left in the first half.

Illinois radio broadcaster Brian Barnhart described the play as, "Stolen by Shannon, four-on-one break, Shannon with a left-handed flush."

Shannon finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot.

Illinois defeated EIU 87-57.

Illinois, ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press preseason poll, improved to 1-0 overall. EIU went to 0-1 overall.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Marty Simmons is the EIU men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.