Skyy Clark injury keeps him out of Illinois basketball game vs. Bethune-Cookman

Illinois men's basketball guard Skyy Clark is not expected to play against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday, Dec. 29 as a result of a left shoulder injury.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said on the Illinois pregame radio broadcast that Clark suffered the shoulder injury during practice Wednesday. Underwood said Clark would not play vs. Bethune-Cookman.

Illinois radio broadcaster Brian Barnhart said Clark did not participate in pregame drills Thursday. Barnhart is the one that identified the injury as being to Clark's left shoulder.

Clark played 19 minutes but did not score any points on 0-for-4 shooting during Illinois' 93-71 loss to Missouri on Dec. 22.

Clark is averaging 7.4 points and 3.8 rebounds this season for Illinois. He started each of Illinois' first 12 games, and he averaged 24.8 minutes in those games.

The Illinois vs. Bethune-Cookman men's basketball game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Bethune-Cookman enters the matchup 4-8 overall. Most recently, North Florida beat Bethune-Cookman 87-85 on Dec. 22.

Illinois, ranked No. 22 in the USA Today Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, comes into the contest 8-4 overall. On Dec. 22, Missouri defeated Illinois 93-71 in the Braggin' Rights game.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Reggie Theus is the Bethune-Cookman men's basketball head coach.

