Skyy Clark's first impressions of being an Illini — fans are great, games are fast

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — During the Illinois men's basketball game against Monmouth, Brad Underwood got a pleasant surprise from his freshman point guard Skyy Clark.

Clark went up to him and suggested a couple plays to run, showing a comfort running the offense in just his third collegiate game.

"I mean thinking it and understanding it," Underwood said. "And that's tremendous maturity."

Clark, a four-star recruit and crown jewel of the Illini’s latest recruiting class, ran pick-and-rolls and has operated the offense efficiently as a lead guard the past two games after a rocky start.

He had a team-high six assists Monday that included a couple off two-man action with Dain Dainja. He'll be the team's floor general when it goes to Las Vegas to play No. 8 UCLA on Friday (8:30 p.m. ESPNU).

"That was big progress," Underwood said. "Skyy in high school went and finished those plays because of his athleticism and his strength. His strength got him those plays and his decision making; basketball IQ made the right pocket passes."

Clark said there were a lot of emotions in his first college game, one that’s his first competitive game since rehab and an ACL tear with a couple minor injuries kept him out for most of his senior season.

"It's all good emotions, I can tell you that," Clark said. "Having a crowd rooting for you, especially that many people, is amazing."

He talked about overcoming a mental block from his injury during the preseason and said now that’s completely gone. Now, he’s transitioning to the speed of the college game.

"It's starting to slow down," Clark said. "It was moving fast just because, you know, first college game, I've never played in front of a crowd like that. There's a lot of stuff going back and forth in your mind, but it's starting to slow down."

One of the bigger parts of Clark’s game this season has been facilitating and helping piece a new roster together. As a former five-star recruit before an ACL injury, he was one of the more hyped players in this class, but he hasn’t forced the issue so far this season.

With five starters and 10 players gone from last year’s team, there is still a lot of chemistry building as the pieces to this year’s team fall into place.

As the starting point guard — he entered the starting lineup after Luke Goode suffered a foot injury — Clark said he sees himself playing a role in helping everyone fit together.

"As a point guard, you've got to find how to manage all your players, see what they do best, see all their weaknesses," Clark said. "So just really taking a step back and learning that, and then seeing how you can use your talents to help the team win."

That kind of outlook could play into why he hasn’t been a high scorer — he’s been setting the table for players like Terrence Shannon, Dainja and fellow freshman Jayden Epps.

Epps has played in lineups with Clark as an off guard, allowing Epps to fill up the scoresheet with 34 points over the past two outings. Epps and Clark each have seemed to find their footing after rough outings.

After some tinkering at the beginning of the season, Underwood has grown to like throwing that lineup out there in spurts.

"I didn't know where to play them," Underwood said. "... I had to feel what they could do and where they're at."