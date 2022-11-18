Skyy Clark's first impressions of being an Illini — fans are great, games are fast

He had a team-high six assists Monday that included a couple off two-man action with Dain Dainja. He'll be the team's floor general when it goes to Las Vegas to play No. 8 UCLA on Friday (8:30 p.m. ESPNU).
"That was big progress," Underwood said. "Skyy in high school went and finished those plays because of his athleticism and his strength. His strength got him those plays and his decision making; basketball IQ made the right pocket passes."
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 17, 2022, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against DeMatha during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against DeMatha during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against DeMatha during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against DeMatha during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action, making a pass against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 17, 2022, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monmouth's Myles Ruth, left, looks at a passing outlet as Illinois' Skyy Clark, right, reaches for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois University’s Yaakema Rose Jr. passes the ball around University of Illinois’s Skyy Clark during the first half of the basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.
Illinois' Skyy Clark (55) looks for a passing outlet as Quincy's Isaiah Foster defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Skyy Clark: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball guard
Here is a look at Skyy Clark, the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball guard. His hometown is Los Angeles, California.
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 17, 2022, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against DeMatha during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against DeMatha during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against DeMatha during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against DeMatha during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 17, 2022, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 17, 2022, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 17, 2022, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 17, 2022, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Monteverde's Skyy Clark #55 in action, making a pass against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 17, 2022, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Illinois' Skyy Clark (55) dribbles as Quincy's Zion Richardson defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Monmouth's Myles Ruth, left, looks at a passing outlet as Illinois' Skyy Clark, right, reaches for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Skyy Clark signals during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Quincy Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Yaakema Rose Jr. (4) works against Illinois' Skyy Clark during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois University’s Yaakema Rose Jr. passes the ball around University of Illinois’s Skyy Clark during the first half of the basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.
Illinois' Skyy Clark (55) looks for a passing outlet as Quincy's Isaiah Foster defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Clark said there were a lot of emotions in his first college game, one that’s his first competitive game since rehab and an ACL tear with a couple minor injuries kept him out for most of his senior season.
"It's all good emotions, I can tell you that," Clark said. "Having a crowd rooting for you, especially that many people, is amazing."
He talked about overcoming a mental block from his injury during the preseason and said now that’s completely gone. Now, he’s transitioning to the speed of the college game.
"It's starting to slow down," Clark said. "It was moving fast just because, you know, first college game, I've never played in front of a crowd like that. There's a lot of stuff going back and forth in your mind, but it's starting to slow down."
One of the bigger parts of Clark’s game this season has been facilitating and helping piece a new roster together. As a former five-star recruit before an ACL injury, he was one of the more hyped players in this class, but he hasn’t forced the issue so far this season.
With five starters and 10 players gone from last year’s team, there is still a lot of chemistry building as the pieces to this year’s team fall into place.
As the starting point guard — he entered the starting lineup after Luke Goode suffered a foot injury — Clark said he sees himself playing a role in helping everyone fit together.
"As a point guard, you've got to find how to manage all your players, see what they do best, see all their weaknesses," Clark said. "So just really taking a step back and learning that, and then seeing how you can use your talents to help the team win."
That kind of outlook could play into why he hasn’t been a high scorer — he’s been setting the table for players like Terrence Shannon, Dainja and fellow freshman Jayden Epps.
Epps has played in lineups with Clark as an off guard, allowing Epps to fill up the scoresheet with 34 points over the past two outings. Epps and Clark each have seemed to find their footing after rough outings.
After some tinkering at the beginning of the season, Underwood has grown to like throwing that lineup out there in spurts.
"I didn't know where to play them," Underwood said. "... I had to feel what they could do and where they're at."
Illinois vs. UCLA
When: 8:30 p.m., Friday
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
Records: Illinois 3-0, UCLA 3-0
Series; Last meeting: UCLA leads 6-3; UCLA won 74-68 on Dec. 30, 1997.
TV, radio: ESPNU, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Off to a 3-0 start behind Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr., who is averaging 22.7 points. ... Dain Dainja is averaging 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds off the bench. ... Freshman guard Jayden Epps has 34 points over the past two games.
About UCLA: Bruins are 3-0 and return Jamie Jaquez and Tyger Campbell, two starters from the 2020-21 Final Four team, with top-10 freshman Amari Bailey. ... Jayden Clark leads the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game.
Monmouth's Myles Ruth, left, looks at a passing outlet as Illinois' Skyy Clark, right, reaches for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois University’s Yaakema Rose Jr. passes the ball around University of Illinois’s Skyy Clark during the first half of the basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday. Illinois won, 87-57.