St. Louisan Marcus Washington leads Nebraska vs. Illinois football on Saturday

Georgia Southern Nebraska Football

Nebraska wide receiver Marcus Washington (7) reaches for a pass under pressure from Georgia Southern defensive backs Anthony Wilson (12) and Derrick Canteen (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Georgia Southern defeated Nebraska 45-42. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

 Rebecca S. Gratz

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph previews the Illinois game on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Memorial Stadium. Check out his full news conference.

It won’t quite be a reunion Saturday afternoon for Nebraska receiver Marcus Washington, but he may have a few more hugs to give and pictures to take after the Illinois game.

His former high school head coach — running backs assistant Corey Patterson — and three former teammates (Isaiah Williams, Reggie Love and Shammond Cooper) are all part of the Illini squad. They, and Washington, were part of a powerhouse team at St. Louis Trinity Catholic, an institution that closed in 2021.

“They know we ain’t gonna be friends Saturday,” Washington quipped Tuesday.

Back in 2017, when all four played high school football together, Williams, Love, Cooper and Washington were recruited heavily by Nebraska’s former staff. The Huskers tried to pitch a package deal — Love was one year younger — but to no avail; head coach Mike Riley was fired.

Williams, Cooper and Love followed Patterson to Illinois. Washington initially went to Texas. Illinois wanted him at the time, Washington said Tuesday, and wanted him to join the team nine months ago, too.

“It just didn’t happen,” Washington said.

Now, Illinois is ranked and Nebraska, Washington conceded, hasn’t quite had the season it hoped to have. The Illini’s pass defense — ranked first nationally in pass efficiency defense — is the stingiest test NU has faced so far. Washington said Illinois’ pass rush — which averages 3.29 sacks per game — informs why Illinois’ defensive backs play with so much confidence.

“It all starts with their front seven, for sure,” Washington said. “They bring a lot of pressure, play hard up front.”

