'Stanford Steve & The Bear' predictions for Illinois vs. Indiana football

New Orleans, LA - January 1, 2021 - Mercedes-Benz Superdome: Chris “The Bear” Fallica on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot during the 2021 Sugar Bowl. (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica: A look at the ESPN College GameDay analyst
Here is a look at Chris "The Bear" Fallica, a member of the ESPN "College GameDay" cast and co-host of the "Stanford Steve & The Bear" podcast.
College GameDay - October 16, 2021
Joshua Gateley / ESPN Images
Athens, GA - October 16, 2021 - University of Georgia: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot. (Photo by Joshua Gateley / ESPN Images)
College GameDay - September 28, 2019
Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images
Lincoln, NE - September 28, 2019 - University of Nebraska: Chris "Bear" Fallica on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot. (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)
College GameDay - October 5, 2019
Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images
Gainesville, FL - October 5, 2019 - University of Florida: Kirk Herbstreit and Chris "Bear" Fallica on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot. (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)
CFP National Championship - January 10, 2020
Scott Clarke / ESPN Images
Stanford Steve and Chris "Bear" Fallica during the 2020 CFP National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 10, 2020.
CFP Selection Show - December 20, 2020
Kelly Backus / ESPN Images
Bristol, CT - December 20, 2020 - Studio W: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica on the set of the College Football Playoff Selection Show. (Photo by Kelly Backus / ESPN Images)
College GameDay - January 1, 2021
Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images
New Orleans, LA - January 1, 2021 - Mercedes-Benz Superdome: Chris “The Bear” Fallica on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot during the 2021 Sugar Bowl. (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)
College GameDay - September 11, 2021
Allen Kee / ESPN Images
Ames, IA - September 11, 2021 - Jack Trice Stadium: Chris "Bear" Fallica on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot. (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
College GameDay - October 22, 2021
Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images
Los Angeles, CA - October 22, 2021 - UCLA: Chris 'Bear' Fallica and Kirk Herbstreit during the production meeting for College GameDay Built by the Home Depot. (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
College GameDay - October 23, 2021
Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images
Los Angeles, CA - October 23, 2021 - UCLA: Chris 'Bear' Fallica on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot. (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
Stanford Steve and Chris Fallica - August 21, 2018
Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images
Bristol, CT - August 21, 2018 - ESPN Images Photo Studio: Portrait of Steve Coughlin (l) and Chris Fallica. (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
Stanford Steve and Chris Fallica - August 21, 2018
Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images
Bristol, CT - August 21, 2018 - ESPN Images Photo Studio: Portrait of Steve Coughlin (l) and Chris Fallica. (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
Stanford Steve and The Bear - August 21, 2018
Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images
Bristol, CT - August 21, 2018 - ESPN Images Photo Studio: Portrait of Steve Coughlin (l) and Chris Fallica (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)
"Stanford Steve & The Bear" picks for Illinois vs. Indiana football
"They have a game under their belt under a new offensive coordinator," Coughlin said. "I know Wyoming wasn't the best team, but I'm taking the points with Illinois. ... I thought they looked good last week. Is Wyoming good? No, but I love the speed they have at their skill guys, man.
"Chase Brown is a difference maker," Coughlin added about Illinois. "I love what I saw from (quarterback Tommy) DeVito. They really tried some tough throws early in that game to extend drives, and just off the fingertips. I love the system. They were just running some funky stuff with (offensive coordinator Barry) Lunney calling the plays. So I like Illinois. I think the defense is better. I love the guys they got up front there, and I expect them to go in and win the game on the moneyline. But we will take the +3 with Illinois in Bloomington on Friday night."
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown scores his second touchdown of the game during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A look at Illinois vs. Wyoming football on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wyoming Cowboys football on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois.
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown scores his second touchdown of the game during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Brown had 151 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns against Wyoming. DeVito threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the opener.
"I agree," Fallica said. "Indiana, they average like 11 points a game last year in Big Ten play. Their offense without (former offensive coordinator) Kalen DeBoer — yes, they had injuries to the quarterback position — but I think they've got some problems. Ever since they had that great season, the 2020 abbreviated year — covered (the spread) every game, won some games that they probably shouldn't have. They failed to cover (the spread) 11 of their last 12 games. Their only win against an FBS team was a two-point win against an average-at-best Western Kentucky team, so Indiana has a lot to prove with a new quarterback, new running back, new receivers. I think a lot of questions."
Indiana beat Western Kentucky 33-31 on Sept. 25, 2021.
Later in the podcast, Fallica said of the Week 1 college football games that "the underdog I like the best is Illinois."
Wisconsin Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Bret Bielema: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini football coach
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema, who previously was the Arkansas Razorbacks and Wisconsin head coach.
Wisconsin Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tom Allen is the Indiana Hoosiers football head coach. Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
