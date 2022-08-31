 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Stanford Steve & The Bear' predictions for Illinois vs. Indiana football

Wyoming Illinois Football

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito hands off to running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

ESPN broadcasters "Stanford Steve" Coughlin and Chris "The Bear" Fallica made predictions for Week 1 of college football on the episode of the "Stanford Steve & The Bear" podcast that came out Tuesday. 

One of the games the pair discussed with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Indiana Hoosiers football game, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET on Friday. 

As of 4:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Indiana is a 2.5-point favorite against Illinois, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Illinois comes into the game 1-0 overall after defeating Wyoming 38-6 on Saturday. This game is the season opener for the IU Hoosiers

Entering Friday, Illinois leads the all-time series 45-24-3 vs. Indiana. The most recent meeting was a 24-14 Indiana win on Nov. 11, 2017. 

"Stanford Steve & The Bear" picks for Illinois vs. Indiana football

"Stanford Steve" Coughlin picked Illinois to cover as a 3-point underdog vs. Indiana. 

Chris "The Bear" Fallica picked Illinois to cover as a 3-point underdog vs. Indiana. 

"They have a game under their belt under a new offensive coordinator," Coughlin said. "I know Wyoming wasn't the best team, but I'm taking the points with Illinois. ... I thought they looked good last week. Is Wyoming good? No, but I love the speed they have at their skill guys, man.

"Chase Brown is a difference maker," Coughlin added about Illinois. "I love what I saw from (quarterback Tommy) DeVito. They really tried some tough throws early in that game to extend drives, and just off the fingertips. I love the system. They were just running some funky stuff with (offensive coordinator Barry) Lunney calling the plays. So I like Illinois. I think the defense is better. I love the guys they got up front there, and I expect them to go in and win the game on the moneyline. But we will take the +3 with Illinois in Bloomington on Friday night." 

Brown had 151 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns against Wyoming. DeVito threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the opener. 

"I agree," Fallica said. "Indiana, they average like 11 points a game last year in Big Ten play. Their offense without (former offensive coordinator) Kalen DeBoer — yes, they had injuries to the quarterback position — but I think they've got some problems. Ever since they had that great season, the 2020 abbreviated year — covered (the spread) every game, won some games that they probably shouldn't have. They failed to cover (the spread) 11 of their last 12 games. Their only win against an FBS team was a two-point win against an average-at-best Western Kentucky team, so Indiana has a lot to prove with a new quarterback, new running back, new receivers. I think a lot of questions." 

Indiana beat Western Kentucky 33-31 on Sept. 25, 2021. 

Later in the podcast, Fallica said of the Week 1 college football games that "the underdog I like the best is Illinois."

Tom Allen is the Indiana Hoosiers football head coach. Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach.

