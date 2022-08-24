'Stanford Steve & The Bear' predictions for Illinois vs. Wyoming football

"I don't think this is going to be one of (head coach) Craig Bohl's best teams at Wyoming," Fallica said. "You're talking about a team — you lost your leading rusher in (Xazavian) Valladay, you lost both quarterbacks who played, you lost your top wide receivers, and they were kind of hit and miss last time on offense anyway. I don't think they're going to be able to score a ton of points against a defense that did pretty well last year in the Big Ten."
Valladay transferred to Arizona State after rushing for 1,096 yards and six touchdowns for Wyoming in 2021.
"You bring in Barry Lunney now as (Illinois') offensive coordinator," Fallica said. "You expect you're going to get good defensive play. (Illinois head coach Bret) Bielema has that one-two punch at running back. I like Illinois in this game, and I'm willing to lay the double digits."
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema argues a call with an official against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with defensive line coach Bret Bielema on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema shouts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Florida became the first Power Five program this season to make a coaching, but several more enter the last month of the season faced with what could be a hard choice. Arkansas has a record of 3-5. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The Razorbacks host No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday. It’s the first of two games to end the regular season Arkansas needs to win to ensure a fourth straight bowl game. It could also be a must-win game for fifth-year coach Bielema to ensure his future at the school. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
Bret Bielema: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini football coach
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema, who previously was the Arkansas Razorbacks and Wisconsin head coach.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema celebrates the team's 30-22 win over Nebraska after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema argues a call with an official against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with defensive line coach Bret Bielema on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema shouts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Florida became the first Power Five program this season to make a coaching, but several more enter the last month of the season faced with what could be a hard choice. Arkansas has a record of 3-5. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The Razorbacks host No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday. It’s the first of two games to end the regular season Arkansas needs to win to ensure a fourth straight bowl game. It could also be a must-win game for fifth-year coach Bielema to ensure his future at the school. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
Arkansas coach Bret Bielema talks with the officials the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Alabama coach Nick Saban, right, and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema meet before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Lunney joined Illinois as its offensive coordinator after holding the same role at UTSA in 2021.
"I think they'll have a lot of juice in Champaign," Coughlin said. "I'm fired up to see what the offense looks like with Barry Lunney Jr. from UTSA coming in along with (quarterback) Tommy DeVito, who was pretty good when he was at Syracuse. I love the tight end Luke Ford. I agree with you on Wyoming. I don't know where they're going to fall in the Mountain West. I would expect it to be in the bottom tier. ... I feel good laying the points there."
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.