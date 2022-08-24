'Stanford Steve & The Bear' predictions for Illinois vs. Wyoming football

ESPN analysts "Stanford Steve" Coughlin and Chris "The Bear" Fallica made predictions Tuesday about college football Week 0 games on their podcast "Stanford Steve & The Bear."

One of the games that the pair discussed was the Wyoming Cowboys at Illinois Fighting Illini football game, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Illinois finished the 2021 season at 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. Wyoming completed the 2021 season at 7-6 overall and 2-6 in the Mountain West.

As of 7:25 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Illinois is an 11-point favorite against Wyoming, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

ESPN's "Stanford Steve & The Bear" picks for Illinois, Wyoming football

"Stanford Steve" Coughlin picked Illinois to cover as a 10-point favorite against Wyoming.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica picked Illinois to cover as a 10-point favorite against Wyoming.

"I don't think this is going to be one of (head coach) Craig Bohl's best teams at Wyoming," Fallica said. "You're talking about a team — you lost your leading rusher in (Xazavian) Valladay, you lost both quarterbacks who played, you lost your top wide receivers, and they were kind of hit and miss last time on offense anyway. I don't think they're going to be able to score a ton of points against a defense that did pretty well last year in the Big Ten."

Valladay transferred to Arizona State after rushing for 1,096 yards and six touchdowns for Wyoming in 2021.

"You bring in Barry Lunney now as (Illinois') offensive coordinator," Fallica said. "You expect you're going to get good defensive play. (Illinois head coach Bret) Bielema has that one-two punch at running back. I like Illinois in this game, and I'm willing to lay the double digits."

Lunney joined Illinois as its offensive coordinator after holding the same role at UTSA in 2021.

"I think they'll have a lot of juice in Champaign," Coughlin said. "I'm fired up to see what the offense looks like with Barry Lunney Jr. from UTSA coming in along with (quarterback) Tommy DeVito, who was pretty good when he was at Syracuse. I love the tight end Luke Ford. I agree with you on Wyoming. I don't know where they're going to fall in the Mountain West. I would expect it to be in the bottom tier. ... I feel good laying the points there."

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.