Sydney Brown, Devon Witherspoon won't play for Illinois football in ReliaQuest Bowl

Illinois Fighting Illini football defensive backs Sydney Brown and Devon Witherspoon announced Saturday that they won't play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023.
Witherspoon earned first-team All-American honors in 2022 from the American Football Coaches Association, The Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. He was also the Big Ten Conference Defensive Back of the Year.
People are also reading…
Brown and Witherspoon both earned Big Ten Conference all-conference first team honors from the media. Witherspoon was also Big Ten all-conference first team from the coaches.
Brown finished the 2022 season with six interceptions and 59 tackles. Witherspoon had three interceptions and 41 tackles in 2022.
Forever an Illini, I love you Illini nation. 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/TQJYpQqPuO— Sydney Brown (@Sydbrown___) December 17, 2022
Brown released a long statement about his decision in a tweet.
"Illini Nation, it has been a journey. The past 5 years have been filled with so many ups and downs that have helped me become the man I am today. You have blessed me with your continuous love and loyalty. It has been an honor to wear the block I and represent the special group of Alumni who have paved the way for Illinois Football before me. While we did not achieve the overall goal, my brothers and coaches have fought and produced results that will be a pedestal for success to those who will wear the block I on their chest in the future. The goal is to become a championship program and that will never change.
"My growth under Coach Bielema, and his phenomenal coaching and support staff have helped me reach new levels on and off the field. Thank you for believing in me and ability over the past two years. You gave me the confidence and strength to help take my game to the next level. I will forever be in debt to the leadership and guidance you have all poured into me during my time here.
"To Coach Walters, you've mentored, corrected, and molded me into the player I am today. Your commitment to greatness is inspiring and I am grateful our paths have crossed one another.
"To my teammates, thank you! The brotherhood and bonds we have created through adversity are relationships that will last a lifetime. It has been an honor competing with each one of you — You have pushed me to become the best version of myself.
"To the defense (32 Squad), I will never be deserving enough to have represented each one of you as a captain. You guys have built me. None of this would have been possible without your perseverance and commitment to executing day in and day out. Our relationship as a unit is one, I hold, deeply, I love you guys.
"I am nothing without the commitment and sacrifice of my family. To my Mother, Grandmother, Brother, all the way to my extended family in Florida. THANK YOU for sticking with me through this journey. I can't begin to explain how thankful I am for each of you. You have taught me the importance of remaining humble, appreciative, and disciplined through life's ups and downs. You have installed in me the ability to push myself where others won't by understanding that doing the extra 1% isn't extra, it is required for me to reach my goals.
"After careful consideration and prayer, I have decided to forgo the upcoming bowl game to start preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft.
"Thank you for everything Illini Nation! ILL. SYD. 30. Sydney Brown."
Coach Bielema is Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema. Coach Walters is former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who recently became the Purdue football head coach.
Thank you ILLINI NATION! 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/e5naZ0M07Q— Devon Witherspoon (@DevonWitherspo1) December 17, 2022
Witherspoon also released a long statement on Twitter about his decision to forgo the ReliaQuest Bowl and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
"Illini Nation, First off, I want to thank god for allowing me to be here without him none of this would be possible. I want to thank my family for supporting me and pushing me to be great. I also want to thank Coach Smith and Coach Key for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity to attend this wonderful school. I'm thankful for Coach B and this great staff of men who he brought with him. They taught me so much over these last 2 years. Not just about football, but also how to be a man. To my brothers that I have made over these past few years, the bond we share is unbreakable. The memories we've made together is something I will always cherish as life continues.
"Thank you Illini nation for sticking through the good times and the bad ones. This has been one of the best experiences of my life and I wouldn't trade it for nothing. It's a bittersweet moment as my time here comes to an end but it's a start to a new beginning.
"With that being said, I am announcing that I will be pursuing my life-long dream of playing at the next level and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. #ILINI4L"
Coach Smith refers to former Illinois football head coach Lovie Smith. Coach Key refers to former Illinois football defensive backs coach Keynodo Hudson.
Illinois finished the 2022 regular season at 8-4 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten.
The Illini are scheduled to face Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023, in Tampa, Florida.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.