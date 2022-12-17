Sydney Brown, Devon Witherspoon won't play for Illinois football in ReliaQuest Bowl

"Illini Nation, it has been a journey. The past 5 years have been filled with so many ups and downs that have helped me become the man I am today. You have blessed me with your continuous love and loyalty. It has been an honor to wear the block I and represent the special group of Alumni who have paved the way for Illinois Football before me. While we did not achieve the overall goal, my brothers and coaches have fought and produced results that will be a pedestal for success to those who will wear the block I on their chest in the future. The goal is to become a championship program and that will never change.

"My growth under Coach Bielema, and his phenomenal coaching and support staff have helped me reach new levels on and off the field. Thank you for believing in me and ability over the past two years. You gave me the confidence and strength to help take my game to the next level. I will forever be in debt to the leadership and guidance you have all poured into me during my time here.

"To Coach Walters, you've mentored, corrected, and molded me into the player I am today. Your commitment to greatness is inspiring and I am grateful our paths have crossed one another.

"To my teammates, thank you! The brotherhood and bonds we have created through adversity are relationships that will last a lifetime. It has been an honor competing with each one of you — You have pushed me to become the best version of myself.

"To the defense (32 Squad), I will never be deserving enough to have represented each one of you as a captain. You guys have built me. None of this would have been possible without your perseverance and commitment to executing day in and day out. Our relationship as a unit is one, I hold, deeply, I love you guys.

"I am nothing without the commitment and sacrifice of my family. To my Mother, Grandmother, Brother, all the way to my extended family in Florida. THANK YOU for sticking with me through this journey. I can't begin to explain how thankful I am for each of you. You have taught me the importance of remaining humble, appreciative, and disciplined through life's ups and downs. You have installed in me the ability to push myself where others won't by understanding that doing the extra 1% isn't extra, it is required for me to reach my goals.

"After careful consideration and prayer, I have decided to forgo the upcoming bowl game to start preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Thank you for everything Illini Nation! ILL. SYD. 30. Sydney Brown."