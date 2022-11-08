Taz Nicholson, Seth Coleman going through concussion protocol to return to Illini football

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois lost two of its top three corners during the first half, with Taz Nicholson and Terrell Jennings both exiting with injuries. There was no update on their status, or of Seth Coleman's — he also left the game with an injury.

"From an injury standpoint, really no updates from where we kind of left the game on Saturday. Expect all those guys that ended the game to be back with us," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said.

Nicholson and Coleman are currently going through concussion protocol.

"When they clear their appropriate procedures then they could or could not be cleared," Bielema said.

If the Illini have to go without Jennings or Nicholson, then it might mean more time for Xavier Scott or Tyler Strain. Those were the players who stepped into playing time Saturday.

No matter who it is, the defensive scheme or style won’t change.

“I was proud of the way those guys came in and executed," Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. "It’s just the next man up mentality and everybody focusing on their job. I think that’s what the message is going to be this week to our defense — just do your job. When we have done that, we’ve been really successful and played at a really high level."

Illinois football seeking a red zone solution

Illinois coach Bret Bielema made a slight change to the practice plan this week.

After some drives into opponent territory came up empty in the loss to Michigan State, an emphasis for later in the week has been moved up on the schedule.