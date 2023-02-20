CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — When Terrance Jamison was brought into Bret Bielema’s office, it wasn’t the first time he’d been promoted by his former coach.

He’d been promoted by Bielema twice before at Wisconsin, with the recent news of him being named co-defensive coordinator in addition to his defensive line coach role being the latest time he got good news.

It was initially a surprise to Jamison. He knew the defense had a successful year last season but wasn’t expecting a promotion.

"I was extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity, and there was never doubt about accepting it," Jamison said.

Jamison will still have similar responsibilities coaching the defensive line and continuing the development of interior linemen, including key returnees Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph. Newton was an All-Big Ten selection and is one of the top returning linemen in the country, while Randolph was an All-Big Ten third-team selection and will be in the mix for all-conference honors as well.

Jamison will also help Aaron Henry, who was promoted as defensive coordinator ahead of the team’s bowl game and will call plays on defense this season.

"This is awesome," Jamison said. "This is a privilege to be in this position. It means that my career is going in the right direction in terms of progressing. It gives me the opportunity to be challenged a little more. Just a great opportunity."

In addition to Bielema continuously going back to Jamison when he has opportunities on his staff, Jamison has gone back to Bielema when given the chance to take steps forward in his career. He trusts the guidance of Bielema, who has helped elevate the careers of multiple coaches.

"I think the way, especially the way we operate on defense, and the way Coach B leads our staff and our team and our coaches, you can't help but to grow in this environment," Jamison said. "Just the way that we go about developing our players — the way that Coach B develops us as coaches."

Jamison has grown from being a player, student assistant, graduate assistant and quality control coach at Wisconsin before moving to full-time assistant roles at other places. That eventually led him to Bielema at Illinois, where he’s taken his next step forward in his third season in Champaign.

"The biggest thing for me is our players; the focus needs to stay on our players and developing them," Jamison said. "As long as the focus stays on our guys and putting them in the best position to have success, for me, that's helped me continue to have success in my career. When I'm helping my players have success on and off the field, especially off the field, it translates to success on the field, and it eliminates distractions. I've worked in other places, and ultimately, when we focus on our players and making them the best they can be, it helps us be the best we can be."

Now, Jamison will have a bigger role on a defensive staff that replaces two assistants in former coordinator Ryan Walters and linebackers coach Kevin Kane. The continuity that’s carried over from last season will help new hires Antonio Fenelus and Charlie Bullen.

"We definitely want to continue to build on what we've done," Jamison said. "So in terms of change, we'll just focus on building on what we've done. I wouldn't say that there's going to be much change."