Terrence Shannon Jr: 3 facts on the Illinois basketball guard, Texas Tech transfer

Joining the Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball program was a homecoming for Terrence Shannon Jr.

He grew up in Chicago and attended Chicago’s Lincoln Park High School from 2014-18. He initially committed to play college basketball at DePaul, but he reopened his recruitment and signed with Texas Tech on May 2, 2019, after a fifth year of prep school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Following three years at Texas Tech, Shannon returned to his home state to wear the orange and blue.

His father Terrence Shannon Sr. is also a Chicago native. He played high school basketball at South Holland Thornwood High School before playing basketball for a couple of years at Elgin Community College.

Here is some basic information about Terrence Shannon Jr.:

Height: 6 feet, 6 inches

6 feet, 6 inches Weight: 225 pounds

225 pounds Age: 22 years old

22 years old Birthday: July 30, 2000

July 30, 2000 Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois High schools: IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida; Lincoln Park High School in Chicago, Illinois

IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida; Lincoln Park High School in Chicago, Illinois Parents: Terrence Shannon Sr. and Treanette Redding

Find out three more things to know about Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball guard Terrence Shannon Jr.

Terrence Shannon Jr. attempted 1,000 shots pre-dawn

During the offseason between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, Terrence Shannon Jr. got up early to log 1,000 shots at 4:45 a.m. each day.

“How are you going to separate yourself and be the one and be that guy?” Shannon said early in the 2022-23 season. “I just try to separate myself, and I feel like nobody else is up shooting at 4:45 in the morning just getting extra time in. It’s just one little thing I feel like I’m ahead of someone in.”

Shannon had occasionally done the routine prior to transferring to Illinois, but it became routine in July with his arrival in Champaign.

“I feel like I’m more rested in the morning, but I also know nobody else is doing it,” Shannon said to The Athletic. “By the time I finish, most people are waking up.”

Shannon made 45.6% of his shots during his three years at Texas Tech. Through his first 16 games at Illinois, Shannon’s shooting percentage was 47.4%.

“We knew there had always been a question about how good a shooter he is,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said to The Athletic. “He came in determined to change that. It’s amazing how success finds hard work.”

Terrence Shannon Jr. stats at Texas Tech

Terrence Shannon Jr. averaged 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals during his three-year career at Texas Tech from 2019-22, according to Sports-Reference.com.

His highest scoring season was the 2020-21 season with 12.9 points per game, and he got his most minutes that season at 26.7 minutes per game in 28 games.

At Texas Tech, Shannon played for Chris Beard during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Mark Adams was the Texas Tech head coach in 2021-22.

Shannon helped Texas Tech reach the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and 2022. Texas Tech reached the second round in 2021, and it reached the Sweet 16 in 2022. As a No. 3 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Texas Tech beat No. 14 seed Montana State and No. 11 seed Notre Dame before falling to No. 2 seed Duke 78-73 in the Sweet 16.

Terrence Shannon Jr. back injury

Terrence Shannon Jr. missed eight games during the 2021-22 season at Texas Tech due to a back injury.

He missed seven consecutive games from mid-December 2021 to mid-January 2022. He made his return vs. Kansas State on Jan. 14, 2022. He then also missed a game vs. Mississippi State on Jan. 29, 2022.

Before his return vs. Kansas State, Shannon tweeted, “Can’t keep a animal in a cage for too long back with the gang tomorrow.”

Can’t keep a animal in a cage for too long 😮‍💨 back with the gang tomorrow 🥷🏽 — Terrence Shannon Jr (@Sn1per_T) January 14, 2022

There were also three games Shannon did not play at the start of the 2021-22 season for Texas Tech, but that was not related to his back. Texas Tech decided to sit Shannon while ensuring he followed all NCAA protocols while going through the 2021 NBA Draft process before deciding to return to play college basketball.

"Terrence Shannon, Jr. went through the NBA Draft process over the summer and subsequently withdrew his name to return to Texas Tech University and the basketball program as NCAA rules allow," Texas Tech said in a statement to the Lubbock (Texas) Avalanche-Journal in November 2021. "Out of an abundance of caution, Texas Tech is withholding Shannon from competition to ensure there are no possible issues resulting from that process and that all NCAA rules were followed. Shannon will not compete until this review process is completed. Texas Tech is working diligently to complete this review."

He made his 2021-22 debut vs. Incarnate Word on Nov. 20, 2021. He scored 16 points in an 84-62 Texas Tech win.

