Terrence Shannon Jr. shows 'unbelievable leadership' as Illini basketball starts practice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — With the losses of Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier, Illinois men’s basketball has needed some new leadership.

If the first practice was any indication, it looks like Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. is stepping into that role.

"Terrance stopped a play today because somebody didn't run the floor hard enough," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I didn't have to do that. He just stopped and said, 'No, no, that's not what we're doing.' And we went back and we did it again; that person ran the floor really hard this time. And that's just unbelievable leadership."

That moment and the example Shannon has set for a crop of freshmen and other newcomers earned a lofty comparison from Underwood.

"That was a Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu type move right there," Underwood said.

Shannon is a headliner of a team that features eight players who will play their first game for the Illini this season. That meant a structure change for a team that was built with pillars Cockburn, Frazier, Dosunmu and Da’Monte Williams for the past few seasons.

With no returning starters and an absence of an established center like Cockburn, this preseason involves a lot of tinkering.

“I knew last year, Kofi was getting the ball a lot and everybody else knew that,” Underwood said. “And we knew where we were getting Trent shots. The fun part about this is we’re still working through that. We’ve still gotta figure all of that out.”

That means playing with different lineups. Underwood said that early on they’ve tried Shannon at point guard as well as lineups with Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps, among other variations he’s sorting through. Over the offseason, he floated the possibility of playing four or five wings on the floor as well.

"Today's lineup won't look like yesterday's, and it's just a matter of throwing them out and trying to figure out OK, you know, we have a lineup with Skyy and Jayden, what does that look like if we play with them?" Underwood said. "And so it's a constant day to day. We get 29 more days and hopefully a few more 30, 31 or 32 practices to help kind of figure that stuff out."

“It’s going to be fun and challenging to continually figure out all of the pieces of this puzzle,” Underwood said. “

Illini's Skyy Clark, Matthew Mayer healthy

Skyy Clark, a four-star guard and the top-ranked player in the team’s recruiting class, had been cleared in late July but with practice underway he’s been working on conditioning.

That’s an important step for him coming back from an ACL tear his senior season and since he’s due for a big role as the prospective starting point guard.

"He's physically past it," Underwood said. "I'm trying to do everything I can to get him to be able to play conditioning-wise, as many minutes as he's capable.”

Matthew Mayer, a transfer from Baylor who was a part of the national champion team in 2020, had some back issues when he got to campus and during the spring and summer, but also has been cleared without issue at this point of the preseason.

"His back held him up and now he's cleared,” Underwood said. “He's done a great job of rehab and here in the last 10 days, two weeks has been full go."

Zacharie Perrin still in Illini’s plans

Illinois’ roster had one final twist when Zacharie Perrin wasn’t able to join the team because of admissions issues. He’s an international prospect from France and has instead enrolled at Sunrise Christian Academy outside Wichita, Kansas.

He signed with the Illini this summer, but with his enrollment at Sunrise that letter of intent is now voided and he’s a recruitable athlete. Perrin said on Twitter he's "100% committed to the Illini" and plans to join after his time at Sunrise. That program features five-stars Matas Buzelis and Layden Blocker.

Underwood can’t discuss Perrin specifically since he is a recruitable athlete but said that the development doesn’t change his roster-building strategy for this season or the future.

“We’re still very hopeful that young man stays a part of our program,” Underwood said.