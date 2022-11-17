Terrence Shannon Jr. wants to 'separate' himself from opponents, bring Illini together

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — When Illinois assistant Tim Anderson first met Terrence Shannon Jr., he was a baby.

Anderson had grown up near Shannon’s mother and initially knew Shannon growing up as a smaller kid in the area who played football and basketball.

Shannon was a 5-foot-7 freshman in high school. He wasn’t able to dunk and was mostly a shooter. Then a growth spurt happened, and he got to 6-foot. And then another one that led to a focus on basketball.

“He sprouted up and grew like five inches and people started to take notice,” Anderson said.

Shannon isn’t that kid anymore. He’s a 6-foot-6 guard who is a blur in transition and sprouted into the top option and the leader of this year's young Illini team.

That’s a far cry from where his basketball career began.

"I was short," Shannon said. "I couldn't always do all the things I can do. I couldn't even dunk until after my sophomore year. That was my first time. All I could do was really shoot. I was just a standstill shooter."

Shannon came to Illinois after three years at​​ Texas Tech where he blended that old shooting stroke with newfound size to become a consistent rotation piece. He started 57 games while the team made the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons.

On an Illinois team that had just 15 collegiate starts total coming into the season outside Shannon and Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer, Shannon quickly became one of the leading voices in the locker room.

“That’s why we brought him here,” coach Brad Underwood said before the season.

“We had a talk,” Shannon said. “He said they need me to come in here and lead and be the guy. I like having the weight on my shoulders or being the person that everyone goes to.”

Over the offseason, there were eight Illinois newcomers, Shannon embraced his leadership role quickly and started things off by organizing team meetings on Sundays during the summer and fall.

First, it was breaking down team goals, then individual ones. It also included each player talking one-on-one with another for a couple minutes to jell and get to know one another.

“I just feel like if we’re going to go out on the court together and call each other brothers, how are we going to call each other brothers if we don’t really know each other?” Shannon said after the season opener.

On the court, Shannon was slated to be the starting lead guard before an injury to Luke Goode thrust point guard Skyy Clark into the lineup. Shannon has played in pick-and-rolls a lot this season in addition to more ballhandling duties.

Shannon's effectiveness in the pick-and-roll and speed in the open court has allowed him to get career numbers early this season. He matched his career high in the season-opener with 24 points against Eastern Illinois and then got a career-high 30 points on Monday against Monmouth.

A large part of those numbers come from the free throw line, where he has used his athleticism to get in the paint or open court and get to the line. Per Kenpom, he’s first in the Big Ten and 10th in the country in fouls drawn per 40 minutes.

"I just know I'm either too strong for the opponent or too fast," Shannon said. "I just looked to make contact and try to finish. I was talking to (strength coach Adam Fletcher) actually, last game, and I said I'm gonna try to lead the nation in fouls drawn and free throws."

That athleticism comes from a player who was a relatively late bloomer. Anderson said that he was originally a better football player than basketball player. Shannon caught 10 touchdowns as a receiver at Lincoln Park High School before taking a prep season at IMG Academy and becoming a top-100 prospect.

When at Lincoln, he committed to Anderson and DePaul before ending up at Texas Tech. When he entered the portal with Anderson at Illinois, it matched up quickly.

"When he became available again, I knew we were going to get him," Anderson said.

That new start meant a new role for Shannon, who played a lot off the ball with other guards and stars at Texas Tech. He worked with managers and staff on his ballhandling after last season in preparation for a change in role at his new stop.

Over the offseason, he’d get up at 4:45 a.m. every day and make 1,000 shots. It’s something he got from playing at Damian Lillard’s camp.

“How are you going to separate yourself and be the one and be that guy?” Shannon said. “I just try to separate myself, and I feel like nobody else is up shooting at 4:45 in the morning just getting extra time in. It’s just one little thing I feel like I’m ahead of someone in.”

After seeing that work ethic, Underwood is bullish on his future and has compared the leadership and dedication Shannon has shown to former Illini and current Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu.

"It's just who he is," Underwood said. "It's how he's wired."

With a new start and role, Shannon could vault himself into the NBA Draft conversation with an All-Big Ten campaign. With that opportunity, Shannon is making sure not to hit the snooze button.

“A guy like TJ, just give him the assignment and you know he’ll make it work,” Anderson said.