The Athletic's Ari Wasserman says Illinois football 'has MAC-level talent'

Minnesota Illinois Football

Illinois players run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Ari Wasserman, a senior college football writer for The Athletic, appeared as a guest on the "AP Top 25 College Football Podcast" on Tuesday to discuss a variety of college football topics with podcast host Ralph Russo

During the show, Wasserman and Russo talked about the college football games that they are each looking forward to the most during the upcoming weekend. 

Wasserman said the the Illinois at Nebraska football game is the No. 2 game that he is most anticipating. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. 

At the end of the conversation about Illinois and Nebraska, Wasserman said, "I'm so fascinated by the idea of a team that probably has MAC-level talent — half their roster has only MAC (scholarship) offers — going out and putting screws to a bunch of Big Ten West teams that are actually pretty well put together."

Here is more context to the Wasserman and Russo discussion of the Illinois and Nebraska football game. 

"I don't know about you, but I find myself very much in on the is-Illinois-going-to-make-it-to-Indianapolis bandwagon here," Wasserman said. 

"Teams like Illinois are super fascinating, because you kind of keep wondering every week — Is this the week when they turn into a pumpkin?" Russo said. "Considering they wear orange and it's Halloween weekend, maybe this is. But you definitely get that is-this-the-week-they-turn-into-a-pumpkin vibe. It'd be really cool if Illinois ended up in Indianapolis, I think. I don't think it would go to well, but why not? They're the best team in that side of the conference." 

