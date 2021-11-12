Tipsheet: Dosunmu makes NBA mark, other area standouts cash pro checks

So far, so good for former Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu.
He wasn’t a high 2021 NBA Draft pick – he fell to the 38th overall selection – but he landed with his hometown Chicago Bulls.
And they love him. Dosunmu has had 14-point and 15-point games this month as his role in Chicago’s backcourt increased.
“I always say you can watch a guy play for 10 minutes, you can figure out if he can play or not,” head coach Billy Donovan said after the Bulls 118-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. “It takes a long time to figure out a guy that’s kind of got that “it” factor. He’s got the “it” factor. He’s got that.
“What I mean by that is he’s going to impact the game. He’s going to influence the game, and he’s got a great drive. He’s incredibly motivated.”
Dosunmu is the star of the area’s 2021 pro-bound college class. Here is how some other area players are doing:
Jordan Goodwin, SLU: He has been starting for the Capital City Go-Go in the NBA’s G League after getting a good look from the Washington Wizards. He just put up 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 109-103 loss to the Long Island Nets. He averaged 25.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in his first three games.
Dru Smith, Missouri: He played for the Miami Heat in the summer league, then saw action in three preseason games before the team sent him to the G League. He is getting good minutes off the bench for the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce, which is affiliated with the Miami Heat. He is averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri: He played less than six minutes in his one summer league game for the Orlando Magic, but he is getting his shot in the G League. His playing time has increased coming off the bench for the Lakeland Magic. He had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists on Nov. 9.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Illinois: He got a look from the Denver Nuggets – and a chance to work out with his idol Nikola Jokic -- before moving down to the G League. He has come off the bench for one game for Grand Rapids Gold when they faced Dru Smith’s Skyforce team.
Hasahn French, SLU: The former Billikens postman has been banging bodies for Krka Novo Mesto in the Slovenia Telemach and the Adriatic Liga. He had a 23-point, 10-rebound game and was averaging 11.4 and 6.8 rebounds in the Telemach.
Mitchell Smith, Missouri: The former Tigers handyman is tossing up shots for the Norrjkoping Dolphins in Sweden’s Basketligan. Through 10 games he was shooting just 28 percent from three-point range while averaging 7.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Sidney Wilson, SIU Edwardsville: This transfer from UConn had his moments for the Cougars before moving on to Hispano Americano De Rio Gallegos in Argentina’s Liga A. At last check Wilson, a 6-foot-7 forward, was averaging 5.0 points per game coming off the bench.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering while the Blues brace for their toughest weekend of the season:
- With three games in four days, have the Billikens put its memories of last season’s extended COVID-19 down time behind them?
- How many games will Missouri’s glaring lack of power forward depth cost them this season?
- If playing for the Cardinals meant so much to Matt Carpenter, why did he make no effort to adjust his hitting approach to extend his career here?
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: Last season could’ve been dubbed the ‘death of the blue blood,’ with usual kingpins Duke and Kentucky missing the NCAA tournament, and North Carolina and Kansas suffering early March Madness exits. UCLA went against that narrative by reaching the Final Four but did so as a No. 11 seed that played with a blue-collar style hardly reminiscent of a powerhouse. In 2021-22, expect all the kingpins to inch back toward their lofty perch. Duke (13-11 last season) and Kentucky (9-16) have reloaded with five-star talent, and the returnees will be feeding off hunger from last season’s blunders. North Carolina (Hubert Davis) and Indiana (Mike Woodson) will look to jump-start their programs with fresh, new leadership. And then Kansas figures to be a national title contender – alongside UCLA – thanks to the aforementioned transfer portal (Bill Self landed elite Arizona State transfer Remy Martin).”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “The opening night of the season was even more surprising than anticipated. Immediate uh-ohs abound as six power-conference teams (No. 25 Virginia, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, California, Washington, Nebraska) lost at home to mid-major opponents. Three more power-conference teams that made last season's NCAA Tournament (No. 17 Ohio State, Wichita State, Colorado) narrowly escaped would-be embarrassing home defeats. But of course, the biggest stories in the sport Tuesday emanated from New York City where the 11th annual Champions Classic was held. No. 3 Kansas and No. 9 Duke won. Michigan State and No. 10 Kentucky lost. The No. 1 story was the start of Coach K's send-off. The No. 2 story was how good Preseason All-American Paolo Banchero looked. But the most intriguing part to me was how fellow freshman Trevor Keels played.”
Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “40-2 (is) Mike Krzyzewski’s final record in season openers after the 79-71 win over Kentucky. This one came with a message: Krzyzewski’s last team might be a handful. “We had a chance to make a statement,” mentioned ballyhooed freshman Paolo Banchero, who said hello with 22 points. The loudest part of the statement might have been how the Blue Devils kept pushing even when Banchero was back in the locker room needing an IV for his cramps. But then, he wasn’t even the hottest Duke freshman in the lineup as Trevor Keels went for 25 points. That made 47 from two newcomers who intend to make Krzyzewski’s victory lap a happy one. Something else impressive: The Blue Devils managed a showy win despite going 1-for-13 in 3-pointers.”
Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “We're almost at the stage where Alabama-Auburn is as important on the hardwood as it is on the gridiron. That's an exaggeration, of course, but the mere concept is a sign of just how far the SEC has come in basketball. Kentucky is no longer the presumed favorite, and that's a good thing.”
Jeremy Woo, SI.com: “It’s not often a team that produces two first-round draft picks has a chance to be tangibly better the following season, but the Vols bring back four upperclassmen and a high-quality transfer in Justin Powell. Five-star freshman Kennedy Chandler may have to split point guard minutes with Santiago Vescovi, but the backcourt play should be steady regardless, which gives Tennessee a significant leg up—in theory. Without a true go-to half-court scorer, the Vols will have to rely on turning stops into transition opportunities, but they do have the personnel to play small and fast if they choose. Whether it’s enough to win the league is a fair question.”
MEGAPHONE
"His thought process is a lot different than most people’s. He’s going to march to the beat of his own drum."
Former NFL quarterback Seneca Wallace, to USA Today, on Green Bay Packers oddball Seneca Wallace.