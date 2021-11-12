Tipsheet: Dosunmu makes NBA mark, other area standouts cash pro checks

So far, so good for former Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu.

He wasn’t a high 2021 NBA Draft pick – he fell to the 38th overall selection – but he landed with his hometown Chicago Bulls.

And they love him. Dosunmu has had 14-point and 15-point games this month as his role in Chicago’s backcourt increased.

“I always say you can watch a guy play for 10 minutes, you can figure out if he can play or not,” head coach Billy Donovan said after the Bulls 118-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. “It takes a long time to figure out a guy that’s kind of got that “it” factor. He’s got the “it” factor. He’s got that.

“What I mean by that is he’s going to impact the game. He’s going to influence the game, and he’s got a great drive. He’s incredibly motivated.”

Dosunmu is the star of the area’s 2021 pro-bound college class. Here is how some other area players are doing:

Jordan Goodwin, SLU: He has been starting for the Capital City Go-Go in the NBA’s G League after getting a good look from the Washington Wizards. He just put up 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 109-103 loss to the Long Island Nets. He averaged 25.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in his first three games.