Tommy DeVito: 3 things to know about the Illinois football quarterback, Syracuse transfer

High school: Don Bosco Preparatory High School in Ramsey, New Jersey
Parents: Alexandra and Tom DeVito
Find out three more things to know about Illinois Fighting Illini football quarterback Tommy DeVito.
Tommy DeVito stats as Syracuse football quarterback
Tommy DeVito played quarterback at Syracuse from 2017-21. The team went 25-35 during those five seasons, all under head coach Dino Babers.
The 2019 season was the only season that DeVito saw significant playing time. He was the starter in 11 of 12 games in 2019, and the Orange went 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the ACC that season.
In 2019, DeVito went 213-fo-337 passing for 2,360 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
In the entirety of his Syracuse career, DeVito played 27 games. He went 337-for-572 passing for 3,866 yards and 28 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He rushed 199 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns. He also had one punt, which came in 2018, and it went 37 yards.
Tommy DeVito leg injury at Syracuse in 2020
Tommy DeVito suffered a lower left leg injury during the 2020 season at Syracuse. DeVito sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of Syracuse’s game against Duke on Oct. 10, 2020.
The injury kept DeVito out for the final seven games of the 11-game season. He had been the Syracuse starting quarterback for the first four games that season.
Syracuse lost its final eight games of the 2020 season starting with the game when DeVito got injured. The Orange finished 1-10 overall and 1-9 in the ACC in 2020.
Is Tommy DeVito related to Danny DeVito?
The two may be related, but they are not closely related.
Danny DeVito won an Emmy award for his role in the 1970s sitcom “Taxi.” He had additional TV success in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and he is known for his roles in the movies “Batman Returns,” “Matilda,” and “L.A. Confidential.”
Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) looks to pass against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito smiles as he gives a television interview after the team's 31-0 win over Chattanooga after an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) attempts to release a pass before being sacked during an NCAA football game against the Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito carries a game ball as he is hugged by a teammate after their win over Wyoming in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 38-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) and defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. celebrate the team's 26-14 win over Minnesota after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 26-14. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito, left, celebrates with defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. the team's 26-14 win over Minnesota in a NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) catches a pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito as Minnesota defensive back Justin Walley defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown celebrates his touchdown off a pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes under pressure from Iowa linebacker Seth Benson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tommy DeVito: A look at the Illinois football quarterback, Syracuse transfer
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito, who is a transfer from Syracuse. DeVito's hometown is Cedar Grove, New Jersey.
Syracuse's Tommy DeVito smiles before the team's NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
Syracuse's Tommy DeVito passes in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
Syracuse's Tommy DeVito speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Syracuse's Tommy DeVito speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
