Tommy DeVito: 3 things to know about the Illinois football quarterback, Syracuse transfer

Tommy DeVito announced his transfer from Syracuse to the Illinois Fighting Illini football program on Dec. 10, 2021.

The quarterback earned the starting job and made an immediate impact in Champaign.

Illinois football had reached just one bowl game in the seven seasons before the 2022 season. In DeVito’s seventh game, Illinois had qualified for a bowl game.

Prior to 2022, Illinois football hadn’t had a winning season since going 7-6 during the 2011 season. In DeVito’s eighth game, Illinois improved to 7-1 overall and clinched a winning campaign.

Here is some basic information about Tommy DeVito:

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

6 feet, 2 inches Weight: 210 pounds

210 pounds Age: 24 years old

24 years old Birthday: Aug. 7, 1998

Aug. 7, 1998 Hometown: Cedar Grove, New Jersey

Cedar Grove, New Jersey High school: Don Bosco Preparatory High School in Ramsey, New Jersey

Don Bosco Preparatory High School in Ramsey, New Jersey Parents: Alexandra and Tom DeVito

Find out three more things to know about Illinois Fighting Illini football quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Tommy DeVito stats as Syracuse football quarterback

Tommy DeVito played quarterback at Syracuse from 2017-21. The team went 25-35 during those five seasons, all under head coach Dino Babers.

The 2019 season was the only season that DeVito saw significant playing time. He was the starter in 11 of 12 games in 2019, and the Orange went 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the ACC that season.

In 2019, DeVito went 213-fo-337 passing for 2,360 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

In the entirety of his Syracuse career, DeVito played 27 games. He went 337-for-572 passing for 3,866 yards and 28 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He rushed 199 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns. He also had one punt, which came in 2018, and it went 37 yards.

Tommy DeVito leg injury at Syracuse in 2020

Tommy DeVito suffered a lower left leg injury during the 2020 season at Syracuse. DeVito sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of Syracuse’s game against Duke on Oct. 10, 2020.

The injury kept DeVito out for the final seven games of the 11-game season. He had been the Syracuse starting quarterback for the first four games that season.

Syracuse lost its final eight games of the 2020 season starting with the game when DeVito got injured. The Orange finished 1-10 overall and 1-9 in the ACC in 2020.

Is Tommy DeVito related to Danny DeVito?

The two may be related, but they are not closely related.

Danny DeVito won an Emmy award for his role in the 1970s sitcom “Taxi.” He had additional TV success in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and he is known for his roles in the movies “Batman Returns,” “Matilda,” and “L.A. Confidential.”

Danny DeVito has three kids — Lucy, Grace and Jack, according to The Daily Mail. He was born in New Jersey to his parents Daniel Sr. and Julia DeVito, according to IMDB. Danny Devito’s only siblings were two sisters, Theresa DeVito Scialla and Angela M. Lucia, and they both have passed away.