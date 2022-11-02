Tommy DeVito's historic efficiency guiding Illinois football's offense

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — When Bret Bielema watched his team’s reaction to Isaiah Williams’ score on the opening drive, he liked what he saw.

After seeing Williams take a short pass to the end zone, Bielema looked over and saw a pair of linemen flock to quarterback Tommy DeVito. That’s another example of how the transfer quarterback has seamlessly entered the fold in what’s likely his only season in Champaign.

"The way that two linemen ran at Tommy, like they don't, you don't do that if they don't love your teammate, right?'" Bielema said. "And Tommy has a tremendous effect on our locker room."

DeVito completed 20-of-22 passes for 179 yards and a pair of scores on Saturday. His completion percentage of 90.9% was a single-game record for an Illinois passer making over 20 pass attempts in a game.

DeVito has provided the complement that the offense was seeking as a passer and a leader. He’s minimized turnovers and has 12 scores to just a pair of picks this season.

"The way he's operated and the way he's playing at a really high level has allowed us to be, I would say extremely balanced in what we're doing and efficient in what we're doing offensively," offensive coordinator Barry Lunney said. "I can't say enough again about how he's playing and he's seeing things and just how he's leading our offense."

DeVito is set to break the Illini record for completion percentage in a single season with a mark of 72.5%. That mark is third in the country this season and well ahead of Nathan Scheelhaase's mark of 66.7% in 2013.

Even though DeVito was brought in before Lunney, he’s become a great fit for his scheme.

"One hundred percent would have recruited him myself if I had the opportunity to do it," Lunney said. "That's kind of an obvious statement now after you see what he's playing. I mean, not really going out on a limb there to say we would recruit him all over again."

Illini cutting down turnovers

After 12 turnovers in the first six weeks, Isaiah Williams’ fumble against Nebraska on Saturday was the only turnover for the Illini in the past two games.

The four turnovers Illinois had against Indiana were key in the team’s only loss this season and it won the turnover battle 11-4 in the other four conference games this season.

The Illini have won the turnover battle in four of their past five games, losing the turnover battle against Iowa in a 9-6 win where quarterback Tommy DeVito left the game with an injury and Williams muffed a punt. That ball control and the continued play of the defense has been a recipe for success in Big Ten play.

"We've really leveled off in that area, and continue to take care of the ball, which will be critical in a Big Ten game coming here on Saturday," Lunney said. "We gotta take care of the ball."