Ty Rodgers joined the Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team ahead of the 2022-23 season as a consensus top-65 player in the country in the high school Class of 2022.

ESPN ranked Rodgers the highest at No. 57 in the country. He was ranked No. 59 by 247 Sports. Rivals ranked Rodgers the 61st-best player in the country.

ESPN ranked him the No. 6 power forward in the country. 247 Sports ranked him the No. 7 power forward in the country. Rivals ranked him the No. 15 small forward in the country.

All three services gave Rodgers a four-star rating coming out of high school.

Here is some basic information about Ty Rodgers:

Height: 6 feet, 6 inches

6 feet, 6 inches Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds Age: 18 years old

18 years old Birthday: May 3, 2004

May 3, 2004 Hometown: Saginaw, Michigan

Saginaw, Michigan High schools: Thornton Township High School in Harvey, Illinois; Grand Blanc High School in Grand Blanc, Michigan

Thornton Township High School in Harvey, Illinois; Grand Blanc High School in Grand Blanc, Michigan Parents: Will and Trameka Rodgers

Here are three things to know about Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball player Ty Rodgers.

Ty Rodgers’ uncle is former NBA, Michigan State basketball player Jason Richardson

Ty Rodgers’ mom is Trameka Rodgers, and Trameka’s younger brother is Jason Richardson, who played basketball at Michigan State and in the NBA.

“I have to say, my brother growing up was such a hard worker, and I see the same with Ty,” Trameka Rodgers said to the Detroit Free Press in 2021. “Both are so focused on what they want to do. Ty, his love is basketball.”

Richardson played at Michigan State from 1999-2001 and helped the Spartans win the 2000 NCAA Tournament. He earned All-Big Ten First Team honors in 2000-01.

The Golden State Warriors took Richardson with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft. He played in the NBA from 2001-15. He spent his first six seasons with Golden State. Over Richardson’s final eight seasons in the NBA, he played for the Charlotte Bobcats, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.

Ty Rodgers helped Team USA win U18 basketball gold medal

Ty Rodgers was a member of the Team USA basketball team that won a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA Americas U18 Championship in Tijuana, Mexico. USA beat Brazil 102-60 in the championship game on June 13, 2022.

In the championship game against Brazil, Rodgers played 20 minutes with six points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Team USA went 6-0 in the event, and Rodgers played in all six games. He averaged 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle was the Team USA head coach. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton and Boise State head coach Leon Rice were the assistant coaches for the team.

Ty Rodgers’ brother Will Rodgers III played football at Washington State, Temple

Ty Rodgers’ older brother is Will Rodgers III, and the elder Rodgers brother played college football at Washington State and Temple.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Will Rodgers III was listed on the Washington State roster as a defensive lineman. He played at Washington State from 2017-20. Mike Leach was his head coach from 2017-19, and Nick Rolovich was the WSU head coach in 2020.

Washington State went a combined 27-16 during Rodgers’ four years. It reached the 2017 Holiday Bowl, 2018 Alamo Bowl, and 2019 Cheez-It Bowl

As a junior in 2019, Rodgers started 10 games and played in 12 games, and he recorded 27 tackles and a team-high four sacks. For his WSU career, he played in 34 games with 53 tackles and eight sacks.

Rodgers transferred to Temple ahead of the 2021 season, and he played defensive end for the Owls. He appeared in seven games with 11 tackles and one sack. Temple went 3-9 during the 2021 season under head coach Rod Carey.

