Former North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball player Tyler Hansbrough was a co-host Thursday on "The Field of 68 After Dark Podcast" with Greg Waddell and Randolph Childress. The trio discussed the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball team's 66-62 win against Northwestern on Thursday night.

Waddell posed a question to Hansbrough and Childress about Illinois. He asked about the Illini team's inconsistent play this season and what version of Illinois is most likely to "show up" during the postseason.

"It's hard to say," Hansbrough said. "I think they rely on the jump shot too much. From the times I watch them, if they're not hitting — and tonight it looks like they shot 29% from the 3 ... 7-for-24, which it's not great. I don't know. I watched them — I was really disappointed when they got blown out by Mizzou in St. Louis. I've kind of watched them go up and down. It's been a peak and valley year for them. I'm not really sold on them, but I think if they get the momentum and they get rolling, they can play with anybody. But I'm not sold on Illinois being a deep tournament team."

Against Northwestern, Illinois went 0-for-11 on 3-pointers in the first half before going 7-for-13 on 3-point shots in the second half.

"I won't disagree with that," Childress said in response to Hansbrough. "They'll get in. I would like to see — piggybacking off of Tyler's words — I would like to see (Illini center Dain) Dainja touch the ball in the post a little bit more, play through him a little bit when you're not hitting. You know, you go a couple of possessions where you're not making shots."

Illinois is scheduled to return to action at Ohio State on Sunday with the game scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Illinois enters the matchup 19-9 overall and 10-7 in the Big Ten. The OSU Buckeyes come into the contest 11-17 overall and 3-14 in the Big Ten.

Earlier this season, Illinois beat Ohio State 69-60 in Champaign, Illinois, on Jan. 24.

Close 1 of 20 Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, looks for a passing outlet as Northwestern's Tydus Verhoeven (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern coach Chris Collins shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Boo Buie, left, talks with an official after having his jersey torn during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) works the ball against Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois coach Brad Underwood applaudds before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) defends during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) shoots as Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) passes the ball as Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Boo Buie (4) dribbles the ball as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) dunks as Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern coach Chris Collins reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer (13) shoots as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) and Ty Rodgers (20) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots as Northwestern's Robbie Beran (31) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) signals during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Boo Buie, second from the right, shoots as Illinois' Sencire Harris (1), Coleman Hawkins (33), and Matthew Mayer, left, defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson, right, is defended by Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) A look at Illinois vs. Northwestern basketball on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern men's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 1 of 20 Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, looks for a passing outlet as Northwestern's Tydus Verhoeven (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern coach Chris Collins shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Boo Buie, left, talks with an official after having his jersey torn during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) works the ball against Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois coach Brad Underwood applaudds before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) defends during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) shoots as Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) passes the ball as Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Boo Buie (4) dribbles the ball as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) dunks as Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern coach Chris Collins reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer (13) shoots as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) and Ty Rodgers (20) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots as Northwestern's Robbie Beran (31) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) signals during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Boo Buie, second from the right, shoots as Illinois' Sencire Harris (1), Coleman Hawkins (33), and Matthew Mayer, left, defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson, right, is defended by Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Holtmann is the Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.