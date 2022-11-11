UMKC basketball team pays homage to Lou Henson before facing Fighting Illini

The Kansas City men's basketball team did something special Thursday night during their practice at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

UMKC paid homage to former Illinois men's basketball coach Lou Henson.

The Illinois and UMKC men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference game at 8 p.m. CT on Friday.

Marvin Menzies, the UMKC men's basketball head coach, tweeted Thursday night how Henson was an "immense advocate and friend" to him while he was the New Mexico State men's basketball head coach, and he made sure to let his players know about it after Thursday's practice

Menzies tweeted that after Thursday's practice, "I explain how Coach Lou Henson provided me guidance & strength throughout my tenure at NMSU, as he was an immense advocate & friend throughout. We paid homage to this great man at the end of our practice #Thankful4Lou"

Henson, who died in July 2020 at the age of 88 years old, was the Illinois men's basketball head coach from 1975-96, and he took the Illini to 12 NCAA Tournaments and the 1989 Final Four.

Henson was also the New Mexico State men's basketball coach from 1966-75 and 1997-2005. He took NMSU to seven NCAA Tournaments and the 1970 Final Four.

Menzies was the NMSU men's basketball head coach from 2007-16 and led the Aggies to five NCAA Tournaments. This is his first season has the UMKC men's basketball head coach.

The tweet Menzies sent from Thursday's practice includes a picture of the Kansas City men's basketball players standing next to Henson's name on the State Farm Center court with their heads bowed.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.