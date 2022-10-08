 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito leaves with injury vs. Iowa football

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito came out of Saturday's game vs. Iowa with an injury in the first quarter.

At halftime, Illinois' radio broadcast reported that DeVito would not return in the second half. 

DeVito hurt his left leg with 47 seconds left in the first quarter. At the time, Iowa and Illinois were tied 3-3. 

To get to the sideline, DeVito received assistance from Illinois football staff. 

Prior to the injury, DeVito had completed 6-of-11 passes for 42 yards. He had rushed four times for 21 yards. 

Iowa Illinois Football

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito is helped off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Art Sitkowski replaced DeVito as the Illinois quarterback.

Illinois came into the matchup 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 34-10 on Oct. 1. 

Iowa entered the contest 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 1, Michigan beat Iowa 27-14. 

Tommy DeVito: A look at the Illinois football quarterback, Syracuse transfer

Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito, who is a transfer from Syracuse. DeVito's hometown is Cedar Grove, New Jersey. 

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Kirk Ferentz is the Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

