Update: Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito leaves with injury vs. Iowa football

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito came out of Saturday's game vs. Iowa with an injury in the first quarter.

At halftime, Illinois' radio broadcast reported that DeVito would not return in the second half.

DeVito hurt his left leg with 47 seconds left in the first quarter. At the time, Iowa and Illinois were tied 3-3.

To get to the sideline, DeVito received assistance from Illinois football staff.

Prior to the injury, DeVito had completed 6-of-11 passes for 42 yards. He had rushed four times for 21 yards.

Art Sitkowski replaced DeVito as the Illinois quarterback.

Illinois came into the matchup 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 34-10 on Oct. 1.

Iowa entered the contest 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 1, Michigan beat Iowa 27-14.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Kirk Ferentz is the Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.