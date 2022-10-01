Update: Illinois receiver Pat Bryant leaves with injury vs. Wisconsin football

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) talks to running back Isaac Guerendo (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin cornerback Jay Shaw (1) interferes with a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) scores a touchdown under coverage by Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
A look at Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers football on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers football in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) runs the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
The Wisconsin Badgers came into the contest 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten. On Sept. 24, Ohio State beat Wisconsin 52-21.
Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Paul Chryst is the Wisconsin Badgers football head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.