Update: Illinois receiver Pat Bryant leaves with injury vs. Wisconsin football

Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant left Saturday's game against the Wisconsin Badgers due to an injury.

Bryant was helped off the field with 6:57 left in the third quarter. He had an arm over the shoulders of someone on each side as he hobbled off the field.

Michael Martin reported on the Illinois radio broadcast that Bryant injured his right knee.

At the time Bryant left the game, Illinois led Wisconsin 24-10.

Bryant had four receptions for 51 yards before the injury.

Illinois entered the matchup 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Chattanooga 31-0 on Sept. 22.

The Wisconsin Badgers came into the contest 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten. On Sept. 24, Ohio State beat Wisconsin 52-21.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Paul Chryst is the Wisconsin Badgers football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.