Update: Illinois' Sencire Harris leaves game with injury vs. Michigan State basketball

Update: Illinois men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood said Sencire Harris tried to check back into the game after the injury, but the medical staff would not allow him to return. Underwood said it is a bruise in postgame comments.

Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball guard Sencire Harris suffered an apparent left leg injury in the second half vs. Michigan State on Friday, Jan. 13.

Harris came out of the game with 12:19 left in the second half.

He dove for a loose ball, and Michigan State forward Malik Hall also dove for the ball and landed on Harris' legs. While laying on the ground, Harris grabbed at his left knee and repeatedly pounded on the floor.

Harris needed help to leave the court, and he immediately went back to the Illinois locker room. Harris appeared to be unable to put weight on his left leg.

Michigan State led Illinois 50-45 at the time Harris left the game. Prior to the injury, Harris played 10 minutes vs. MSU, and his only stat was going 0-for-1 from the field.

He did not return to the game after suffering the injury.

"He dives on the floor for a loose ball, and he banged his knee," Illinois men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood said on Illinois' postgame radio show. "Preliminary stuff is that it's a bruise. And bruises don't bother anybody. ... It's pretty cut up. He left a little skin over there on the 3-point line. But he plays hard, and there is no doubt we need him."

Illinois defeated MSU 75-66.

Illinois improved 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. Michigan State went to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten.

After Friday, MSU leads the all-time series 64-63 vs. Illinois.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Tom Izzo is the Michigan State men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.