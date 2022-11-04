What are the 2022 Heisman Trophy odds for Illinois football's Chase Brown? He's top 10

Illinois football running back Chase Brown is having an outstanding season.
Brown leads the nation with 1,208 rushing yards this season, and he has been atop the leaderboard through each of the first 10 weeks of the 2022 season.
His eight 100-yard rushing games are the most in the country, and his 28 carries per game are also the most in FBS.
Brown's success has him in contention for college football's biggest honor — the Heisman Trophy. Illinois hasn't had a player finish top 10 in the Heisman Trophy voting since Tony Eason finished eighth in 1982.
2022 Heisman Trophy odds for Illinois football's Chase Brown
Chase Brown has the 10th best odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy, according to DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Nov. 4. Brown's odds are +4000 (bet $100 to win $4,000) to win.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Heisman favorite at -110 odds (bet $110 to win $100).
The rest of the top 10 odds are Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud (+190), Michigan running back Blake Corum (+1500), USC quarterback Caleb Williams (+1500), Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (+2500), North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (+2500), Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt (+3000), TCU quarterback Max Duggan (+3000), and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (+3000).
In addition to Eason, Illinois had running back Jim Grabowski linebacker Dick Butkus, linebacker Bill Burrell, running back JC Caroline, running back Johnny Karras, and running back Buddy Young finish top 10 in Heisman Trophy voting.
1 of 25
Darron Cummings
Illinois running back Chase Brown talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs up against the BYU defense on the goal line during the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs with the ball on a kick return against BYU in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs with the ball against BYU in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs with the ball against BYU in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) looks to elide Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton (55) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Illinois running back Chase Brown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-14. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball past the block of offensive lineman Doug Kramer during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) walks on the field during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) walks on the field during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Illinois running back Chase Brown gives a television interview after an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 31-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois running back Chase Brown is tackled by Chattanooga defensive backs Jordan Walker, left, and Reuben Lowery III, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois players Isaac Darkangelo (38) Chase Brown (2) and Dylan Rosiek listen to the band play the alma mater after an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown scores his second touchdown of the game during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming nose tackle Cole Godbout tackles Illinois running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chase Brown: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini football running back
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini football running back Chase Brown, a transfer from Western Michigan.
1 of 25
Darron Cummings
Illinois running back Chase Brown talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Steve Conner
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs up against the BYU defense on the goal line during the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Steve Conner
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs with the ball on a kick return against BYU in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Steve Conner
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs with the ball against BYU in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Steve Conner
Western Michigan running back Chase Brown (28) runs with the ball against BYU in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Nati Harnik
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Barry Reeger
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) looks to elide Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton (55) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-14. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball past the block of offensive lineman Doug Kramer during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Stacy Bengs
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Stacy Bengs
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Stacy Bengs
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) walks on the field during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Stacy Bengs
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) walks on the field during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown gives a television interview after an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 31-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Kayla Wolf
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Illinois' Chase Brown (2) runs against Indiana's Devon Matthews (1) and Tiawan Mullen (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Friday in Bloomington, Indiana
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown is tackled by Chattanooga defensive backs Jordan Walker, left, and Reuben Lowery III, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois players Isaac Darkangelo (38) Chase Brown (2) and Dylan Rosiek listen to the band play the alma mater after an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown scores his second touchdown of the game during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Wyoming nose tackle Cole Godbout tackles Illinois running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
In 1965, Grabowski finished third with 97 first-place votes. A year earlier in 1964, Butkus also took third with 77 first-place votes. Butkus came in sixth in 1963 with 10 first-place votes.
In 1959, Burrell finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting with 23 first-place votes. Caroline took seventh in the 1953 Heisman voting as a sophomore with 15 first-place votes.
In 1951, Karras finished sixth in Heisman voting with 15 first-place votes. Young came in fifth in the 1944 Heisman voting as a freshman.
Illinois football's next game is at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday against Michigan State in Champaign, Illinois.
Illinois, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten Conference. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9 on Saturday.
Michigan State comes into the contest 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 29, Michigan beat MSU 29-7.
Entering Saturday, Michigan State leads the all-time series 26-19-2 vs. Illinois.
Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Mel Tucker is the Michigan State football head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Illinois running back Chase Brown celebrates his touchdown off a pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) rushes against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Dick Butkus, former Illinois and Chicago Bears linebacker, is recognized during a time out as the first inductee of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame during an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)