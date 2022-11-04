What are the 2022 Heisman Trophy odds for Illinois football's Chase Brown? He's top 10

Illinois football running back Chase Brown is having an outstanding season.

Brown leads the nation with 1,208 rushing yards this season, and he has been atop the leaderboard through each of the first 10 weeks of the 2022 season.

His eight 100-yard rushing games are the most in the country, and his 28 carries per game are also the most in FBS.

Brown's success has him in contention for college football's biggest honor — the Heisman Trophy. Illinois hasn't had a player finish top 10 in the Heisman Trophy voting since Tony Eason finished eighth in 1982.

2022 Heisman Trophy odds for Illinois football's Chase Brown

Chase Brown has the 10th best odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy, according to DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Nov. 4. Brown's odds are +4000 (bet $100 to win $4,000) to win.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Heisman favorite at -110 odds (bet $110 to win $100).

The rest of the top 10 odds are Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud (+190), Michigan running back Blake Corum (+1500), USC quarterback Caleb Williams (+1500), Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (+2500), North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (+2500), Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt (+3000), TCU quarterback Max Duggan (+3000), and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (+3000).

In addition to Eason, Illinois had running back Jim Grabowski linebacker Dick Butkus, linebacker Bill Burrell, running back JC Caroline, running back Johnny Karras, and running back Buddy Young finish top 10 in Heisman Trophy voting.

In 1965, Grabowski finished third with 97 first-place votes. A year earlier in 1964, Butkus also took third with 77 first-place votes. Butkus came in sixth in 1963 with 10 first-place votes.

In 1959, Burrell finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting with 23 first-place votes. Caroline took seventh in the 1953 Heisman voting as a sophomore with 15 first-place votes.

In 1951, Karras finished sixth in Heisman voting with 15 first-place votes. Young came in fifth in the 1944 Heisman voting as a freshman.

Illinois football's next game is at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday against Michigan State in Champaign, Illinois.

Illinois, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten Conference. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9 on Saturday.

Michigan State comes into the contest 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 29, Michigan beat MSU 29-7.

Entering Saturday, Michigan State leads the all-time series 26-19-2 vs. Illinois.

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Mel Tucker is the Michigan State football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.