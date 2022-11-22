What are the Big Ten Conference football division tiebreaker rules?

The Big Ten Conference has held a football championship game since the 2011 season, and the opponents in the title game are determined by the winners of the two designated divisions.
After using Leaders and Legends divisions for the first three seasons of the championship game, the conference went to East and West divisions starting in 2014.
In 2022, members of the East Division are Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, and Rutgers.
Members of the West Division are Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, and Wisconsin.
Big Ten football division tiebreaker rules
People are also reading…
Here are the Big Ten Conference football division tiebreaker rules as published by the conference on June 1, 2019.
When two teams are tied, the winner of the game between the two teams will be the representative in the championship game.
If three or more teams are tied for the division title, here is what the conference tiebreakers are:
If three or more teams are tied, steps 1 through 8 will be followed until a determination is made. If only two teams remain tied after any step (or sub-step), the winner of the game between the two tied teams shall be the representative. If three or more teams remain tied after any step, move to next step in tiebreaker with remaining tied teams.
1. The records of the three (or more) tied teams will be compared based on winning percentage in games between the tied teams.
(a) Example: East 1 is 2-0 in games between the tied teams with wins over East 2 and 3 - East 1 would be the representative.
2. The records of the three (or more) tied teams will be compared based on winning percentage within their division.
3. The records of the three (or more) teams will be compared against the next highest placed teams in their division in order of finish (4, 5, 6, and 7).
(a) When arriving at a group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group, rather than record against the individual teams.
4. The records of the three (or more) teams will be compared based on winning percentage against all common conference opponents.
5. The records of the three (or more) teams will be compared based on the best cumulative conference winning percentage of non-divisional opponents.
(a) Example: East 1 non-divisional opponents are 20-7, East 2 non-divisional opponents are 19-8, East 3 non-divisional opponents are 14-13 – East 1 would be the representative.
6. The records of the three (or more) teams will be compared against the highest placed non-divisional teams in their division order of finish (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7).
(a) When arriving at a group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group, rather than record against the individual teams.
(b) When comparing records against a single team or a group of teams, the record will prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e. 1-0 is better than 0-0, 2-0 is better than 1-0, etc.)
7. The team with the best overall winning percentage [excluding exempted games] shall be the representative.
8. The representative will be chosen by random draw.
If the championship game cannot be played, the two division champions are co-Big Ten champions. Here are the tiebreakers to determine the Big Ten Conference representative in the College Football Playoff:
a. Teams ranked No. 1, 2, 3 or 4 in the final College Football Playoff poll will automatically be placed in the College Football Playoff.
b. If the two divisional representatives met previously in the season and neither is ranked No. 1, 2, 3 or 4 in the final College Football Playoff poll, the team ranked highest in the final poll shall be the representative to the College Football Playoff, unless the other team is ranked within five or fewer places of the higher ranked team. In this case, the head-to-head results of the two teams shall determine the conference's representative.
c. If the two divisional representatives did not meet previously during the season, the team ranked highest in the College Football Playoff poll shall be the representative.
d. If the two teams are tied in the College Football Playoff poll, the team with the best overall Big Ten record shall be the representative.
e. If the two teams remain tied after d), the team with the best combined record of the tied teams against all common Big Ten opponents each team played that season shall be the representative.
f. If the two teams remain tied after e), the representative will be the team with the best overall winning percentage.
g. If the two teams remain tied after f), the representative will be the team furthest removed from College Football Playoff, Bowl Championships Series or Rose Bowl Game participation (as appropriate).
h. If the two teams remain tied after g), the representative shall be determined by a random draw.
The 2022 Big Ten Conference Championship Game is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.