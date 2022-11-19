What is a Fighting Illini? What does Illini mean? Here is Illini's meaning

It started with a student newspaper.

The first known use of the term "Illini" was when the University of Illinois weekly student newspaper changed its name from "The Student" to "The Illini" in January 1874, according to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's University Archives.

The first issue of "The Illini" implies in an editorial that the term was "coined" and had not formally existed prior to 1874. The University Archives say that during "the late 19th century and the first years of the 20th century, it was often used to refer to the students, faculty, staff, and alumni of the University, as well as to the campus as a whole."

In 1907, the first reference to University of Illinois athletics teams being Illini appeared in the University of Illinois yearbook the Illio, according to the University Archives.

The term "Fighting Illini" was first used in 1911 by the "Daily Illini" student newspaper. It was used sparingly from 1911-21. In 1921, it became more prominently used in the fundraising campaign to build Memorial Stadium, which remains the Illinois football home stadium.

Fighting Illini was increasingly used from 1921-30 to refer to the University of Illinois athletics teams. There is no definitive date when it was adopted by the University of Illinois, according to the University Archives.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.