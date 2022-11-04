What time is Illinois vs. Michigan State football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

The Michigan State and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Illinois, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten Conference. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9 on Saturday.

Michigan State comes into the contest 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 29, Michigan beat MSU 29-7. Michigan State football suspended eight players due to a fracas after the Michigan loss.

How to watch Illinois vs. MSU football on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 5

Location: Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: Big Ten Network

BTN broadcasters are scheduled to be Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), and Elise Menaker (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.