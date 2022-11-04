 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What time is Illinois vs. Michigan State football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

Illinois Nebraska Football

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) passes the ball against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

 Rebecca S. Gratz

The Michigan State and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 5. 

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET. 

Illinois, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten Conference. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9 on Saturday.

Michigan State comes into the contest 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 29, Michigan beat MSU 29-7. Michigan State football suspended eight players due to a fracas after the Michigan loss.

How to watch Illinois vs. MSU football on TV, live stream

Illinois Nebraska Football

Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) rushes against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9.

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 5

Location: Champaign, Illinois 

TV channel: Big Ten Network

BTN broadcasters are scheduled to be Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), and Elise Menaker (sideline reporter). 

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live 

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | MSU radio broadcast

