What time is Illinois vs. Northwestern football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

Illinois Michigan Football

Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower (7) evades Michigan defensive back Rod Moore (19)in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

The Northwestern and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 26. 

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Illinois enters the matchup 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Michigan beat Illinois 19-17 on Nov. 19.

Northwestern comes into the contest 1-10 overall and 1-7 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 19, Purdue defeated Northwestern 17-9. 

How to watch Illinois vs. Northwestern football on TV, live stream

Illinois Michigan Football

Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 26 

Location: Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois 

TV channel: Big Ten Network 

BTN broadcasters are scheduled to be Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Brock Vereen (analyst), and Meghan McKeown (sideline reporter). 

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

 

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | Northwestern radio broadcast 

Northwestern terrestrial radio broadcast: WGN-AM 720

A look at Illinois vs. Michigan football on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan football on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. 

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Pat Fitzgerald is the Northwestern football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

