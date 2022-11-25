What time is Illinois vs. Northwestern football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

The Northwestern and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Illinois enters the matchup 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Michigan beat Illinois 19-17 on Nov. 19.

Northwestern comes into the contest 1-10 overall and 1-7 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 19, Purdue defeated Northwestern 17-9.

How to watch Illinois vs. Northwestern football on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 26

Location: Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois

TV channel: Big Ten Network

BTN broadcasters are scheduled to be Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Brock Vereen (analyst), and Meghan McKeown (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Northwestern terrestrial radio broadcast: WGN-AM 720

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Pat Fitzgerald is the Northwestern football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.